FPT Software Launches MaaZ – A full suite of AUTOSAR Safety and Efficiency Solutions

FPT Software, a global partner for the development of the Software-Defined
Vehicle, closed out the month of October by revealing its new automotive
software solution stack, MaaZ, at two international auto shows – Automotive
USA 2022 hosted by Reuters (Michigan, USA) and Automotive World Nagoya
(Nagoya, Japan) – and at its new Vietnamese headquarters’ unveiling.
MaaZ brings a full-suite of AUTOSAR safety and efficiency solutions for
worldwide chipmakers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, and Car OEMs (original
equipment manufacturers) and guides them through the complex landscape of
AUTOSAR compliance.
AUTOSAR, a global development partnership of interested parties, enables the
standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety,
environmental friendliness, and overall performance. MaaZ comes with a wide
range of built-in highly efficient, AUTOSAR solutions aimed at reducing
products’ time to market and lower total cost for FPT Software partners.
“We couldn’t be happier with the reception we received from top-tier players
in the automotive space at two of the industry’s biggest events,” said Kinh
Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Head of Automotive & Manufacturing Vertical
Industries, FPT Software. “We spoke to more than 400 major names in the
automotive industry and 1,339 already existing customers, and we share in
their excitement for the efficient and adaptable solutions MaaZ will
provide.”
MaaZ offers FPT Software automotive partners with a wide range of services,
including connecting cars to broader tech, smart charging solutions for
electric vehicles, safety and security features for an automobile’s systems
and software, and comes with FPT Software’s training, coaching, and
consulting for best use.
In addition to being flexible with customers’ work models, MaaZ comes with
FPT Software’s secure and high-quality software services, taking advantage
of the company’s decades of experience with the world’s top chipmakers,
tier-1 automotive suppliers, and OEMs.
“Introducing MaaZ to the world is another milestone in FPT Software’s
mission to provide high-quality support to automotive manufacturers
worldwide,” said Nguyen. “This end-to-end turnkey solution with ready-made
platforms, tools, and services will accelerate the AUTOSAR standardization
process and is designed to help our OEM partners save time, money, and
labor.”
This new MaaZ offering is the latest demonstration of FPT Software’s ongoing
commitment to high safety and quality standards, a road they have been
helping their automotive partners navigate in the AUTOSAR space since 2012.
About FPT Software
FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered
in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in
27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers
world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT,
Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a
hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and
Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further
information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com