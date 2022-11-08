FPT Software Launches MaaZ – A full suite of AUTOSAR Safety and Efficiency Solutions

FPT Software, a global partner for the development of the Software-Defined

Vehicle, closed out the month of October by revealing its new automotive

software solution stack, MaaZ, at two international auto shows – Automotive

USA 2022 hosted by Reuters (Michigan, USA) and Automotive World Nagoya

(Nagoya, Japan) – and at its new Vietnamese headquarters’ unveiling.

MaaZ brings a full-suite of AUTOSAR safety and efficiency solutions for

worldwide chipmakers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, and Car OEMs (original

equipment manufacturers) and guides them through the complex landscape of

AUTOSAR compliance.

AUTOSAR, a global development partnership of interested parties, enables the

standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety,

environmental friendliness, and overall performance. MaaZ comes with a wide

range of built-in highly efficient, AUTOSAR solutions aimed at reducing

products’ time to market and lower total cost for FPT Software partners.

“We couldn’t be happier with the reception we received from top-tier players

in the automotive space at two of the industry’s biggest events,” said Kinh

Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Head of Automotive & Manufacturing Vertical

Industries, FPT Software. “We spoke to more than 400 major names in the

automotive industry and 1,339 already existing customers, and we share in

their excitement for the efficient and adaptable solutions MaaZ will

provide.”

MaaZ offers FPT Software automotive partners with a wide range of services,

including connecting cars to broader tech, smart charging solutions for

electric vehicles, safety and security features for an automobile’s systems

and software, and comes with FPT Software’s training, coaching, and

consulting for best use.

In addition to being flexible with customers’ work models, MaaZ comes with

FPT Software’s secure and high-quality software services, taking advantage

of the company’s decades of experience with the world’s top chipmakers,

tier-1 automotive suppliers, and OEMs.

“Introducing MaaZ to the world is another milestone in FPT Software’s

mission to provide high-quality support to automotive manufacturers

worldwide,” said Nguyen. “This end-to-end turnkey solution with ready-made

platforms, tools, and services will accelerate the AUTOSAR standardization

process and is designed to help our OEM partners save time, money, and

labor.”

This new MaaZ offering is the latest demonstration of FPT Software’s ongoing

commitment to high safety and quality standards, a road they have been

helping their automotive partners navigate in the AUTOSAR space since 2012.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered

in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in

27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers

world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT,

Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a

hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and

Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further

information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com