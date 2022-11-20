General Motors recognizes Lawrence Dimmitt III after leading Tampa Bay area Dealership for 50 years

A well-known car dealer in the Tampa Bay area was recognized by General Motors on Wednesday for 50 years at the helm of his family’s Chevrolet Dealership.

“I’m so proud of all we have accomplished over the years at Dimmitt Chevrolet,” said Dimmitt. “I’m proud of our team, both past and present, and I’m grateful to work with some of the best people in the automotive industry. We have built an extremely special company and our growth demonstrates that treating people right results in extraordinary business outcomes.”

In 2016, Dimmitt Chevrolet was recognized by Automotive News and the Tampa Bay Times as one of the Top 100 Places to Work.

A year before that, it was recognized as the 2015 Dealer of the Year.

Dimmitt is also a pillar of the business community in the Tampa Bay area.

Over the years, Lawrence has been involved in other business ventures in real estate and banking and has served on the board for numerous organizations. He is currently serving on the board of directors for Bok Tower Gardens and on the board of the Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust.

Lawrence enjoys his volunteer time with The Salvation Army. In the past, he has been a volunteer with numerous organizations including the Clearwater Free Clinic, the Audubon Society, Hunter Blood Center and the local chapter of the National Automotive Safety Council. Lawrence especially enjoyed his time coaching his son Lawrence Hundley Dimmitt IV in the youth soccer league at the Belleair Recreation Center.

Before taking over the dealership, Lawrence as the 3rd generation GM Dealer, earned a degree in Economic Theory from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He then served in the United States Marine Corps. After that Lawrence attended Emory University in pursuit of a Masters Degree in Business Administration. But before graduation, he was called home by his father in 1972 to take charge of Dimmitt Chevrolet.

Dimmitt married his high school sweetheart, Genevieve Lykes Dimmitt. He enjoys spending time with his wife, “Vevie” and his three daughters, Mallory, Elizabeth, and Genevieve. Together they enjoy hiking and kayaking. Lawrence and his family enjoy travel both foreign and domestic and believe it is an important way to continue their education in history, art and the environment. In high school Lawrence held a state track record for several years in the 100 yard dash which earned him a place in the Berkeley Preparatory School Athletic Hall of Fame. Lawrence has also run in eight marathons.

