Cepton Named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for Next-Generation Lidar Product

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator of

high-performance lidar solutions, announced that it has been recognized for

its next-generation automotive lidar product, VistaR-X120 Plus, in the

prestigious CES Innovation Award program as a 2023 honoree in the Vehicle

Tech & Advanced Mobility category.

Cepton will unveil Vista-X120 Plus at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The product

will be showcased at Cepton’s booth (No. 5553, LVCC – West Hall) January

5-8, 2023. Customers can expect to learn more from a full product reveal

shortly prior to the event.

Vista-X120 Plus features an unprecedented combination of ultra slim and

small form factor, top-end performance and real-time adaptive 3D perception.

While unlocking the next level of perception capabilities to “see” finer

objects, further away, Vista-X120 Plus continues to embody Cepton’s core

competencies in achieving the right balance between automotive-grade

reliability, seamless embeddability and cost efficiency to achieve

mass-market scalability.

“I am thrilled that Cepton’s innovative technology continues to be

recognized at a global level and at events such as CES,” said Cepton’s

Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Jun Pei. “Vista-X120 Plus is designed for both

today’s consumer vehicles as well as the next generation – intelligent,

electrified and software-defined. As the automotive industry evolves, our

lidar innovations never cease to advance. This new product is an extension

of Cepton’s vision since 2016, which is building capable, reliable and

affordable lidar solutions to enable safe and autonomous transportation for

everyone. We can’t wait to introduce Vista-X120 Plus to our customers,

partners and visitors at CES 2023.”

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive

(ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications.

With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and

achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while

enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award

with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10

global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective

experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies,

Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance,

high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and

has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to

automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence

in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global

customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton

on Twitter and LinkedIn.