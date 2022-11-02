Impel Acquires CarLabs.ai to Enhance Automotive Industry Leadership Position in AI-Powered Communications

Impel, the global leader in digital automotive engagement software and data,

announced today that it is acquiring CarLabs.ai, a US-based provider of

conversational AI products for the automotive industry. CarLabs digital

assistants are used by leading OEMs and dealers to drive greater engagement

across the customer lifecycle. The acquisition brings additional product

capabilities and resources to Impel and builds on the company’s May 2021

acquisition of Pulsar AI.

Founded in 2016, CarLabs provides artificial intelligence products that

enable automotive retailers and OEMs to engage customers with automated,

contextual two-way conversations that drive greater sales and service

revenue. The company’s solutions optimize content delivery and business

performance by leveraging machine learning and advanced statistical models

based on more than 5 years of serving international OEMs and enterprise

dealer groups.

“We’re thrilled to welcome CarLabs to the Impel family, and we look forward

to integrating their innovative technology capabilities to generate even

greater levels of digital engagement and business results for OEMs and

vehicle retailers of all types,” said Devin Daly, Impel Co-Founder and CEO.

“This acquisition will accelerate our product development and innovation

efforts to meet the growing need for exceptional end-to-end omnichannel

experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.”

The CarLabs acquisition comes at a time when service revenue and customer

loyalty has become more critical than ever to dealer profitability. Supply

chain challenges and tighter labor markets have pushed a growing number of

retailers to implement automated communication capabilities in order to

increase Fixed Ops revenue. By continuously mining vehicle purchase data and

service records, AI-powered solutions unlock new profit opportunities for

dealers by engaging customers with highly relevant service messages and

reminders at precise moments of the ownership lifecycle. The addition of

CarLabs technology and API integrations to Impel’s Service AI offering will

create the industry’s most complete solution for automated service drive

communications.

Carolina Coral Ayala Garcia, Senior Digital Specialist at KIA Motors México,

said, “For the past several years, Kia has made significant investments in

digital capabilities designed to deliver an enhanced experience along the

entire shopper journey. We’ve been fortunate to work with innovative

technology companies like CarLabs that have enabled our digital

transformation. They have been an indispensable partner, providing us with

leading-edge AI capabilities that have helped us engage and educate

consumers while at the same time strengthening our brand in an increasingly

digital-driven world.”

“Impel is the preeminent digital engagement provider in the industry with

thousands of satisfied customers around the world. We share a passion for

creating seamless omnichannel journeys that deliver customer delight while

driving increased business results and efficiencies at scale,” said Martin

Schmitt, CarLabs Co-Founder and CEO. “Automotive is ripe for intelligent

automation, and together with Impel we’ll be able to accelerate efforts to

deliver AI-powered applications that transform the experience for customers

and dealers alike.”

Michael Quigley, Impel Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, added, “As the

world’s foremost automotive digital engagement company, ongoing innovation

and continuous growth are a key driver of our success. We are always on the

lookout for leading-edge companies and emerging technologies to accelerate

our efforts, and we couldn’t be more excited about the additional

capabilities that CarLabs brings to our organization and to our technology

platform.”

About Impel

Impel offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party

marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The

company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper

behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences

at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s

communication, merchandising, and imaging applications work seamlessly with

all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has

delivered more than three billion shopper interactions in over 50 countries.

To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io