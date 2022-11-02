Global retail manufacturing leader estimates to see annual turnover sore to £34m in 2022 after localising production to the UK

Palletower <https://palletower.com/> , the UK’s premier manufacturer,

stockist and supplier of storage and logistics equipment, has introduced the

market leading UK moulded collapsible plastic box pallet, offering the

automotive sector a cost efficient and sustainable solution to transporting

bulky goods.

Palletower has partnered with Horen Group, China’s leading moulder of

returnable packaging to produce these cutting-edge plastic box pallets which

are now available for immediate dispatch in large quantities. The

collapsible plastic boxes are available in a range of colours and can be

purchased as a custom mould or from stock, making it very versatile and

convenient for the transportation of vehicle parts and tools of varying

sizes.

Horen Group have partnered with IPL Global to manufacture the plastic box

pallets in the UK. This manufacturing process maximises operational

efficiencies, significantly improving product and material handling and

providing increased cost savings to Palletower’s UK automotive customers in

the long run.

The plastic box pallets are designed to offer effective logistics and supply

chain management to automotive manufacturers in order to maintain growth.

The strong plastic sides protect parts of all shapes and sizes, and the

space saving collapsibility is ideal for return logistics. The container

offers 840 litres of internal bulk storage with easy access and can be

operated by one single person.

Furthermore, transport costs of automotive parts manufactured in the UK will

be cut at both ends of the supply chain, improving manufacturers

environmental impact. When collapsed, the pallets have a height of 325mm,

with a second stacked on top, only 290mm in height. Therefore, they can be

stacked 8 high per space, taking up minimal store space and will be able to

fit 208 in a full articulated truck, offering 4 times return capacity and

therefore cutting return transport costs.

Travis Teague, sales director at Horen Group commented. He said, “The

specialist, cutting-edge technology required for the moulding of the box

makes it one of the best designed on the market. In a post-Covid world

localisation is more important than ever. With rising costs of materials,

exchange rates and energy prices fluctuating and continuous delays in

delivery times, our decision to move production to the UK has helped tighten

our partnership with Palletower. Going from strength-to-strength, we look

forward to bringing new products to our UK manufacturing facility in the

future.”

The plastic box pallets, moulded in PP (Polypropylene), make them durable

and readily recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. The box can be

collected and ground up to produce new, sustainable plastic box pallets,

promoting circularity and environmental savings.

Matthew Palmer, Managing Director at Palletower says, “Manufacturing

collapsible box pallets in the UK is a great step in the right direction for

the automotive sector. In a sector which is generally associated with fossil

fuels it is important for businesses in the sector to prove their

understanding of the importance of sustainability and return logistics. We

also understand the importance of short lead time demands of the automotive

industry and strive to meet short lead times for the UK automotive sector,

simply by being constantly stocked with thousands of units available at any

given time, in order to maintain customer satisfaction.”

For more information on Palletower and the new collapsible plastic pallet

boxes, visit https://palletower.com/

About Palletower:

Established in 1966, Palletower is the Global Leader, stockist and supplier

of storage and logistic equipment. They are the largest and most diverse

stockist in Europe with over 100 products lines and 250,000 items available

from stock at all times. Palletower exports to over 30 countries and to some

of the world’s largest retail and logistics companies on an annual basis.

About Horen Group:

Horen was established already 1998 in Shanghai China and has developed from

that time and towards now into a modern enterprise which employs over 200

people and is fully committed to the design, development and production of

innovative and smart RTP (Returnable Transport Packaging) solutions for

various industries.