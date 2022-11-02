Global retail manufacturing leader estimates to see annual turnover sore to £34m in 2022 after localising production to the UK

Palletower <https://palletower.com/> , the UK’s premier manufacturer,
stockist and supplier of storage and logistics equipment, has introduced the
market leading UK moulded collapsible plastic box pallet, offering the
automotive sector a cost efficient and sustainable solution to transporting
bulky goods.
Palletower has partnered with Horen Group, China’s leading moulder of
returnable packaging to produce these cutting-edge plastic box pallets which
are now available for immediate dispatch in large quantities. The
collapsible plastic boxes are available in a range of colours and can be
purchased as a custom mould or from stock, making it very versatile and
convenient for the transportation of vehicle parts and tools of varying
sizes.
Horen Group have partnered with IPL Global to manufacture the plastic box
pallets in the UK. This manufacturing process maximises operational
efficiencies, significantly improving product and material handling and
providing increased cost savings to Palletower’s UK automotive customers in
the long run.
The plastic box pallets are designed to offer effective logistics and supply
chain management to automotive manufacturers in order to maintain growth.
The strong plastic sides protect parts of all shapes and sizes, and the
space saving collapsibility is ideal for return logistics. The container
offers 840 litres of internal bulk storage with easy access and can be
operated by one single person.
Furthermore, transport costs of automotive parts manufactured in the UK will
be cut at both ends of the supply chain, improving manufacturers
environmental impact. When collapsed, the pallets have a height of 325mm,
with a second stacked on top, only 290mm in height. Therefore, they can be
stacked 8 high per space, taking up minimal store space and will be able to
fit 208 in a full articulated truck, offering 4 times return capacity and
therefore cutting return transport costs.
Travis Teague, sales director at Horen Group commented. He said, “The
specialist, cutting-edge technology required for the moulding of the box
makes it one of the best designed on the market. In a post-Covid world
localisation is more important than ever. With rising costs of materials,
exchange rates and energy prices fluctuating and continuous delays in
delivery times, our decision to move production to the UK has helped tighten
our partnership with Palletower. Going from strength-to-strength, we look
forward to bringing new products to our UK manufacturing facility in the
future.”
The plastic box pallets, moulded in PP (Polypropylene), make them durable
and readily recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. The box can be
collected and ground up to produce new, sustainable plastic box pallets,
promoting circularity and environmental savings.
Matthew Palmer, Managing Director at Palletower says, “Manufacturing
collapsible box pallets in the UK is a great step in the right direction for
the automotive sector. In a sector which is generally associated with fossil
fuels it is important for businesses in the sector to prove their
understanding of the importance of sustainability and return logistics. We
also understand the importance of short lead time demands of the automotive
industry and strive to meet short lead times for the UK automotive sector,
simply by being constantly stocked with thousands of units available at any
given time, in order to maintain customer satisfaction.”
For more information on Palletower and the new collapsible plastic pallet
boxes, visit https://palletower.com/
About Palletower:
Established in 1966, Palletower is the Global Leader, stockist and supplier
of storage and logistic equipment. They are the largest and most diverse
stockist in Europe with over 100 products lines and 250,000 items available
from stock at all times. Palletower exports to over 30 countries and to some
of the world’s largest retail and logistics companies on an annual basis.
About Horen Group:
Horen was established already 1998 in Shanghai China and has developed from
that time and towards now into a modern enterprise which employs over 200
people and is fully committed to the design, development and production of
innovative and smart RTP (Returnable Transport Packaging) solutions for
various industries.