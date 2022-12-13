Wilson Electronics Announces First-ever Cell Signal Booster for Overland and Off-road Vehicles

Wilson Electronics announced the launch of its new weBoost Drive Reach

Overland cell signal booster, designed specifically for overland and

off-road adventure seekers.

With input from the overlanding community and influential off-roaders,

weBoost’s US engineering team designed the kit for rough terrain and outdoor

conditions. The Drive Reach is the most powerful cell signal booster on the

market providing the max decibel gain allowed by the FCC in a moving

vehicle. In addition to a powerful boost, this customizable kit brings

together weBoost’s toughest antenna and adaptable mount to fit any rig when

traveling off the beaten path.

One of the most significant features of the Drive Reach Overland is its

versatile mounting bracket, giving drivers the option of how the antenna

attaches to their vehicles. The outside antenna can be attached using either

a T-slot, pole, or fixed mounting. Also included with the Drive Reach

Overland is weBoost’s most powerful and durable omnidirectional outside

antenna-it meets US Military and NEMA standards to withstand the toughest

outdoor conditions. Finally, the outside antenna can be folded down for

garage storage or easily removed for cleaning and storage.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional cell signal booster for

overlanding enthusiasts,” said Wilson Electronics Product Manager Brett

Beatty. “Our team engineered every aspect of this booster kit with

precision-equipping it with revolutionary technology to amplify and maximize

cell signal in the most remote, off-road locations, and making it durable

enough to handle changing weather conditions and the environmental

challenges that come with off-roading.”

The weBoost Drive Reach Overland was designed to accommodate multiple

devices and users, and works on all cellular devices and carriers

simultaneously. Installation of the weBoost Drive Reach Overland is a simple

process, with easy, DIY instructions provided on the weBoost app.

“Now with Drive Reach Overland, drivers will have reliable connectivity to

immediately call for help when needed, or to simply keep in touch with

family and friends while on their adventures,” said Wilson Electronics CEO

Bruce Lancaster. “The weBoost system really gives overlanding enthusiasts

the opportunity to push the limits on their adventures. Our most rugged

design ever, built with these adventures in mind will be sure to please.”

To learn more about the new weBoost Drive Reach Overland cell signal booster

or to order, visit weBoost.com.

About WilsonPro and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader

in cellular signal repeater technology, dedicated to delivering the best 5G

wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. From WilsonPro commercial

signal repeaters to weBoost cell phone signal boosters for homes, vehicles,

small businesses, and fleets, Wilson Electronics knows what it takes to

optimize wireless communications. Carrier networks, enterprises, and

consumers can easily reap the benefits of the entire 5G spectrum with its

innovative indoor and outdoor amplification technology. Since 1987, Wilson

Electronics has been the #1 brand for cellular signal repeaters. The company

is constantly improving upon its technology by working closely with the FCC,

forward-thinking engineers, and inspired designers. With 30+ years of

experience and 80+ patents, at Wilson Electronics, we don’t just improve

existing wireless communications technology. We invent it. All Wilson

Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For

more information, visit https://www.weboost.com/.