Wilson Electronics Announces First-ever Cell Signal Booster for Overland and Off-road Vehicles

Wilson Electronics announced the launch of its new weBoost Drive Reach
Overland cell signal booster, designed specifically for overland and
off-road adventure seekers.
With input from the overlanding community and influential off-roaders,
weBoost’s US engineering team designed the kit for rough terrain and outdoor
conditions. The Drive Reach is the most powerful cell signal booster on the
market providing the max decibel gain allowed by the FCC in a moving
vehicle. In addition to a powerful boost, this customizable kit brings
together weBoost’s toughest antenna and adaptable mount to fit any rig when
traveling off the beaten path.
One of the most significant features of the Drive Reach Overland is its
versatile mounting bracket, giving drivers the option of how the antenna
attaches to their vehicles. The outside antenna can be attached using either
a T-slot, pole, or fixed mounting. Also included with the Drive Reach
Overland is weBoost’s most powerful and durable omnidirectional outside
antenna-it meets US Military and NEMA standards to withstand the toughest
outdoor conditions. Finally, the outside antenna can be folded down for
garage storage or easily removed for cleaning and storage.
“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional cell signal booster for
overlanding enthusiasts,” said Wilson Electronics Product Manager Brett
Beatty. “Our team engineered every aspect of this booster kit with
precision-equipping it with revolutionary technology to amplify and maximize
cell signal in the most remote, off-road locations, and making it durable
enough to handle changing weather conditions and the environmental
challenges that come with off-roading.”
The weBoost Drive Reach Overland was designed to accommodate multiple
devices and users, and works on all cellular devices and carriers
simultaneously. Installation of the weBoost Drive Reach Overland is a simple
process, with easy, DIY instructions provided on the weBoost app.
“Now with Drive Reach Overland, drivers will have reliable connectivity to
immediately call for help when needed, or to simply keep in touch with
family and friends while on their adventures,” said Wilson Electronics CEO
Bruce Lancaster. “The weBoost system really gives overlanding enthusiasts
the opportunity to push the limits on their adventures. Our most rugged
design ever, built with these adventures in mind will be sure to please.”
To learn more about the new weBoost Drive Reach Overland cell signal booster
or to order, visit weBoost.com.
About WilsonPro and Wilson Electronics, LLC
Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader
in cellular signal repeater technology, dedicated to delivering the best 5G
wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. From WilsonPro commercial
signal repeaters to weBoost cell phone signal boosters for homes, vehicles,
small businesses, and fleets, Wilson Electronics knows what it takes to
optimize wireless communications. Carrier networks, enterprises, and
consumers can easily reap the benefits of the entire 5G spectrum with its
innovative indoor and outdoor amplification technology. Since 1987, Wilson
Electronics has been the #1 brand for cellular signal repeaters. The company
is constantly improving upon its technology by working closely with the FCC,
forward-thinking engineers, and inspired designers. With 30+ years of
experience and 80+ patents, at Wilson Electronics, we don’t just improve
existing wireless communications technology. We invent it. All Wilson
Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For
more information, visit https://www.weboost.com/.