ReTimers with Adaptive Equalization and Bidirectional Capabilities from Diodes Incorporated Bring Power-Efficient, Low-Latency Operation to USB-C/DP Designs

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) is targeting growing

opportunities in USB Type-C® technology, and lower power operation needs,

with two new bit-level retimers. The DIODES™ PI2DPT1021 and PI2DPT821

devices are for use in laptop and desktop PCs, as well as docking stations,

computer peripherals, game consoles, and active cables. They provide a

compelling combination of industry-leading power efficiency in line with

modern CPU platforms, compact form factors, and advanced functionality.

The new retimers each feature receiver adaptive equalization, which means

that both long trace and short trace applications can be addressed. This

function enables channel loss compensation up to -23dB for signal

transmissions at 5GHz speeds and -18dB for 4.05GHz speeds plus jitter

cleaning, without the need for a local reference clock.

The PI2DPT1021 supports 10Gbps USB3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort™ (DP) version

1.4, while the PI2DPT821 supports 8.1Gbps DP1.4 and USB3.2 Gen1 protocols. A

bidirectional, high-speed channel is incorporated into each device, which

allows the flow from downstream facing ports (DFP) and upstream facing ports

(UFP) to be swapped. As a result, engineers have greater layout flexibility

when it comes to signal flow direction. In particular, thanks to their

bidirectional operation, the PI2DPT1021 and PI2DPT821 are suitable for

active cable implementations since both of their end connectors are the same

and can act as either a DFP or UFP accordingly.

Other key attributes for these latest Diodes’ retimers are an ultra-low

latency from signal input to output (<1ns) and a broad temperature range

(covering 40°C to +85°C). Both have an I2C programming interface. Automatic

power saving modes, applicable to both USB and DP, are pivotal in minimizing

energy consumption.

The PI2DPT1021 and PI2DPT821 retimers are supplied in 32-pin QFN packages

with 2.85mm x 4.5mm x 0.45mm dimensions. These devices are available at

$1.65 and $1.28 respectively in 5000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and

Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to

the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing,

communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded

product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and

leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range

of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with

worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing,

manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for

high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.