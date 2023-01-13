Autosar (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) members and partners of Autosar include many of the world’s leading car manufacturers and suppliers, as well as research organizations and universities.

Autosar (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is an open and standardized software architecture for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). It was founded in 2003 by a consortium of leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers, with the goal of creating a common software platform for in-vehicle systems. The members and partners of Autosar include many of the world’s leading car manufacturers and suppliers, as well as research organizations and universities.

The core members of Autosar include Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, PSA Peugeot Citroën, Volkswagen, and Volvo. These companies have a significant influence on the development and direction of the Autosar platform, and are actively involved in the creation of new specifications and guidelines.

In addition to the core members, there are also associate members and partners of Autosar. Associate members include companies such as Bosch, Continental, Denso, and Siemens, which are actively involved in the development of the Autosar platform, but do not have the same level of influence as the core members. Partners include companies such as Atmel, Infineon, and NXP Semiconductors, which provide products and services that support the Autosar platform.

There are also research organizations and universities that are involved in the Autosar consortium. These include the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems, the Technical University of Munich, and the University of Paderborn. These organizations contribute to the development of new technologies and solutions for the Autosar platform, and also provide valuable input and feedback on current and future developments.

One of the key advantages of the Autosar platform is its open and standardized nature. This allows for greater collaboration and cooperation between members and partners, and enables the creation of new and innovative solutions. The use of a common platform also helps to reduce costs, as it eliminates the need for companies to develop and maintain their own proprietary software systems.

The Autosar platform is designed to support the development of a wide range of in-vehicle systems, including powertrain, chassis, body, and infotainment systems. It also provides a framework for the integration of advanced technologies such as electric and hybrid powertrains, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected vehicle services.

In addition to the development of new technologies, Autosar also plays a key role in standardizing and harmonizing the software systems used in the automotive industry. This helps to ensure that different systems and components can work together seamlessly, and that vehicles can be easily updated and maintained.

In conclusion, Autosar is a significant player in the automotive industry. Its core members include some of the world’s leading car manufacturers and suppliers, and its associate members and partners are also major players in the field. The open and standardized nature of the Autosar platform allows for greater collaboration and cooperation between members and partners, and enables the creation of new and innovative solutions. Additionally, Autosar helps to standardize and harmonize the software systems used in the automotive industry, ensuring that different systems and components can work together seamlessly and vehicles can be easily updated and maintained.