EYERIDE To Introduce Revolutionary AI-Powered Dashcam At CES 2023

US-based EYERIDE, a leading manufacturer of fleet management and cyber
technology, is set to unveil its powerful embedded AI dashcam at the
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. Named EYEDASH AI and
equipped with the latest AI technology for driver safety and assisted
driving, the innovative dash camera takes driver safety and preventive
driving to the next level by helping drivers avoid road accidents and
protect fleet operators’ businesses.
EYEDASH AI is equipped with Quectel’s powerful global communication module.
Quectel will be hosting EYERIDE at booth #10862 at CES in the Las Vegas
Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 05, 2023, to showcase its innovative
AI-powered dashcam. In addition to EYEDASH AI, Quectel will also be
exhibiting various other world-class IoT solutions.
“Unveiling EYEDASH AI at CES is a big moment for us,” said EYERIDE CEO
Michael Wiegler. “We’re excited to collaborate with one of the world’s
biggest chip manufacturers and be at the forefront of the technological
change in the way commercial fleets operate.”
EYEDASH AI
EYEDASH AI fully integrates with the company’s cloud-based fleet management
and telematics software platform. The ready-to-go solution shows fleet
managers actual events both in and around their vehicles.
EYEDASH AI Quickly Scans Road Situations EYEDASH AI incorporates advanced
driver assistance systems (ADAS) and driver monitoring systems (DMS). By
utilizing the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, EYEDASH AI can
simultaneously monitor the driver’s behavior and watch out for road hazards.
* ADAS: EYERIDE’s ADAS delivers a comprehensive set of features such
as forward collision alerts, pedestrian collision alerts, headway monitoring
alerts, blind spot detection, headway monitoring warnings, lane departure
warnings, and more.
* DMS: The interior-facing camera recognizes facial expressions to
detect driver tiredness, smoking, phone usage, eating, paper reading,
unsecured seatbelts, and any other condition that could compromise the
security and safety of the vehicle and its occupants.
EYEDASH AI Delivers Real-Time Warnings
The system delivers real-time alerts both in the cabin and at the manager’s
office. Supervisors can select the warnings and events they want to receive
depending on their business’s specific needs. For example, fleet executives
can create an alert for hard braking, cornering, speeding, traffic
violations, or other dangerous conditions. These notifications could assist
supervisors in reducing irresponsible driving while also resulting in fuel
savings due to reducing these poor driving behaviors.
EYEDASH AI Safeguards Fleet Businesses and Reputation The video evidence of
an incident assists fleet businesses in legal disputes and prevents needless
disbursements. It also improves driving conduct and employee retention
because drivers understand that video evidence can prove they were not to
blame.
Join EYERIDE at booth #10862 at CES 2023, where they will showcase their
new-generation AI-powered dashcam for global markets.
About EYERIDE
EYERIDE is a cutting-edge technology manufacturer offering fleet management
and tracking, video telematics, cybersecurity, and many other tech solutions
for various industries. With a varied client base composed of the US
military, Department of Defense and Coast Guard, local police agencies,
municipalities, heavy industries, and transport and security companies,
EYERIDE offers world-leading and robust military-grade mobile real-time
remote supervision, control, and communications systems. To learn more,
visit https://eyeride.io/