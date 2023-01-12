EYERIDE To Introduce Revolutionary AI-Powered Dashcam At CES 2023

US-based EYERIDE, a leading manufacturer of fleet management and cyber

technology, is set to unveil its powerful embedded AI dashcam at the

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. Named EYEDASH AI and

equipped with the latest AI technology for driver safety and assisted

driving, the innovative dash camera takes driver safety and preventive

driving to the next level by helping drivers avoid road accidents and

protect fleet operators’ businesses.

EYEDASH AI is equipped with Quectel’s powerful global communication module.

Quectel will be hosting EYERIDE at booth #10862 at CES in the Las Vegas

Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 05, 2023, to showcase its innovative

AI-powered dashcam. In addition to EYEDASH AI, Quectel will also be

exhibiting various other world-class IoT solutions.

“Unveiling EYEDASH AI at CES is a big moment for us,” said EYERIDE CEO

Michael Wiegler. “We’re excited to collaborate with one of the world’s

biggest chip manufacturers and be at the forefront of the technological

change in the way commercial fleets operate.”

EYEDASH AI

EYEDASH AI fully integrates with the company’s cloud-based fleet management

and telematics software platform. The ready-to-go solution shows fleet

managers actual events both in and around their vehicles.

EYEDASH AI Quickly Scans Road Situations EYEDASH AI incorporates advanced

driver assistance systems (ADAS) and driver monitoring systems (DMS). By

utilizing the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, EYEDASH AI can

simultaneously monitor the driver’s behavior and watch out for road hazards.

* ADAS: EYERIDE’s ADAS delivers a comprehensive set of features such

as forward collision alerts, pedestrian collision alerts, headway monitoring

alerts, blind spot detection, headway monitoring warnings, lane departure

warnings, and more.

* DMS: The interior-facing camera recognizes facial expressions to

detect driver tiredness, smoking, phone usage, eating, paper reading,

unsecured seatbelts, and any other condition that could compromise the

security and safety of the vehicle and its occupants.

EYEDASH AI Delivers Real-Time Warnings

The system delivers real-time alerts both in the cabin and at the manager’s

office. Supervisors can select the warnings and events they want to receive

depending on their business’s specific needs. For example, fleet executives

can create an alert for hard braking, cornering, speeding, traffic

violations, or other dangerous conditions. These notifications could assist

supervisors in reducing irresponsible driving while also resulting in fuel

savings due to reducing these poor driving behaviors.

EYEDASH AI Safeguards Fleet Businesses and Reputation The video evidence of

an incident assists fleet businesses in legal disputes and prevents needless

disbursements. It also improves driving conduct and employee retention

because drivers understand that video evidence can prove they were not to

blame.

Join EYERIDE at booth #10862 at CES 2023, where they will showcase their

new-generation AI-powered dashcam for global markets.

About EYERIDE

EYERIDE is a cutting-edge technology manufacturer offering fleet management

and tracking, video telematics, cybersecurity, and many other tech solutions

for various industries. With a varied client base composed of the US

military, Department of Defense and Coast Guard, local police agencies,

municipalities, heavy industries, and transport and security companies,

EYERIDE offers world-leading and robust military-grade mobile real-time

remote supervision, control, and communications systems. To learn more,

visit https://eyeride.io/