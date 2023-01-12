Apex Kings NFT and Saleen Automotive announces partnership and supercar game giveaway

Supremacy Games from Helsinki, Finland announces a licensing deal with legendary American supercar manufacturer Saleen Automotive. Company’s original vehicles can be collected and driven in Apex Kings NFT Racing game.

Saleen is an American car manufacturer that is known for its high-performance sports cars and muscle cars. Founded by Steve Saleen, the company has a long history of building some of the most iconic and sought-after cars in the world.

One of the key features of Saleen cars is their impressive performance. Many of the company’s vehicles are equipped with powerful engines and advanced suspension and brake systems, which allows them to deliver agile handling and impressive acceleration. This makes Saleen cars a favorite among car enthusiasts and performance driving enthusiasts.

Among the many real car brands and models available in the game, players can now find three exciting vehicles from Saleen: the S1, S5S Raptor, and S7. For a limited time, everyone can participate in a giveaway of a Saleen S7 car, further details in Apex Kings Twitter @ApexKingsNFT

Apex Kings NFT Racing is a new web3 racing game that allows players to collect and trade unique cars using digital collectibles based on real car brands and models. This feature adds an extra layer of strategy and depth to the game and provides players with several benefits. One of the main benefits of collecting NFT cars in Apex Kings NFT Racing is the added value that they provide. Just like in the real world, certain cars are more rare and valuable than others, and these cars can be more difficult to obtain or have better performance on the track.

A unique feature is the game’s natural scarcity feature, where the number of digital collectibles dropped corresponds to the actual production number of the cars. By collecting and trading NFT cars, players can build a valuable and powerful collection that can help them win races and earn rewards. First Apex Kings NFT Racing cars will be available in blind packs of 3 cars by the end of March 2023. The game will be available for a limited audience to play soon afterwards.

“We are thrilled to be able to add official Saleen cars to the game. All the Saleen models are very rare and will be a very valuable addition to anyone’s collection and formidable opponents on the racetrack. One lucky winner will get a free Saleen S7 supercar in our giveaway,” commented Supremacy Games CEO Jari Pauna.

Supremacy Games

This is the beginning of a new era in gaming with digital collectibles – a new era that requires a new focused company. Supremacy Games was founded to be the leading publisher of functional digital collectibles: games, mobile games and unique limited-edition collectibles. The company combines expertise in mobile games, crypto and IP to create world changing games. This is an area where very few possess the skill combination that Supremacy Games has. Supremacy Games is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and has team members in Finland, Sweden, and Croatia. We are an equal opportunity employer and support fully distributed teams