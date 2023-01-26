CEO Change at dSPACE: Dr. Carsten Hoff Succeeds Martin Goetzeler

From April 17, 2023, Dr. Carsten Hoff (49) is the new CEO of the dSPACE

group succeeding Martin Goetzeler (60), who is leaving his post at his own

request and for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth handover, Martin

Goetzeler will continue to be available to the new CEO in an advisory

capacity after April 17, 2023.

Dr. Carsten Hoff is a highly experienced manager, who is ideally suited to

the tasks ahead at dSPACE. He comes from a research and development-centric

background with a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in

computer science. He has international management experience and is familiar

with dSPACE and the company’s products.

Dr. Carsten Hoff is currently Managing Director of CLAAS E-Systems. Prior to

that, he worked in various management positions at the automotive supplier

HELLA. He will use his extensive experience from previous positions to

provide strategic impetus for dSPACE and to continue to drive forward the

new topics of software-based simulation and validation.

“I am very pleased to be joining the dSPACE company. I am very impressed by

the company’s development and dSPACE’s role in the automotive industry. The

values that the family-owned company dSPACE stands for convinced me,” stated

Dr. Carsten Hoff.

“Dr. Carsten Hoff, an internationally experienced and technically skilled

manager who is very familiar with the current challenges in our target

markets is taking the helm – I wish him a good start in the company and with

our customers,” said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, founder and shareholder of

dSPACE.

“Under Martin Goetzeler’s successful leadership, dSPACE has sustainably

strengthened its market position by setting a decisive course in terms of

consistent portfolio expansion, globalization, and future-oriented

structures. By continually expanding future investments and the team, he has

succeeded in continuing the great growth rate at a high level of sales in

challenging years,” said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, adding, “We regret but

respect Martin Goetzeler’s decision. I would like to expressly thank him for

his important contribution, his extraordinary commitment, and the close

cooperation based on trust.”

“It has been an exciting five years. The excellent and close cooperation

with the entire dSPACE team, our customers and partners, and the shareholder

family was the key to success and motivation at all times. I would like to

thank everyone very much for this,” said Martin Goetzeler. “After a

fulfilling professional career, I would like to devote more time to my

personal and family tasks and interests in the future. I wish my successor

and all dSPACE employees the necessary skills, much success, and all the

best for the future,” said Goetzeler.

Martin Goetzeler has led the dSPACE company since March 1, 2018. Portfolio

expansions in virtual and real simulation and validation to cover market and

customer requirements in a timely manner, especially in automated and

autonomous driving and in the software-defined vehicle were important

milestones during this time. In addition to the great importance of

software-in-the-loop simulation in this process, technologies such as AI and

cloud are now also being used in the products. At the same time, he

systematically built up structures and processes to sustainably secure the

strong global growth.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions

worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered

vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly

by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and

hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed

on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle

development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to

aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end

solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting

services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,200 employees

worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project

centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies

in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.