CEO Change at dSPACE: Dr. Carsten Hoff Succeeds Martin Goetzeler

From April 17, 2023, Dr. Carsten Hoff (49) is the new CEO of the dSPACE
group succeeding Martin Goetzeler (60), who is leaving his post at his own
request and for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth handover, Martin
Goetzeler will continue to be available to the new CEO in an advisory
capacity after April 17, 2023.
Dr. Carsten Hoff is a highly experienced manager, who is ideally suited to
the tasks ahead at dSPACE. He comes from a research and development-centric
background with a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in
computer science. He has international management experience and is familiar
with dSPACE and the company’s products.
Dr. Carsten Hoff is currently Managing Director of CLAAS E-Systems. Prior to
that, he worked in various management positions at the automotive supplier
HELLA. He will use his extensive experience from previous positions to
provide strategic impetus for dSPACE and to continue to drive forward the
new topics of software-based simulation and validation.
“I am very pleased to be joining the dSPACE company. I am very impressed by
the company’s development and dSPACE’s role in the automotive industry. The
values that the family-owned company dSPACE stands for convinced me,” stated
Dr. Carsten Hoff.
“Dr. Carsten Hoff, an internationally experienced and technically skilled
manager who is very familiar with the current challenges in our target
markets is taking the helm – I wish him a good start in the company and with
our customers,” said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, founder and shareholder of
dSPACE.
“Under Martin Goetzeler’s successful leadership, dSPACE has sustainably
strengthened its market position by setting a decisive course in terms of
consistent portfolio expansion, globalization, and future-oriented
structures. By continually expanding future investments and the team, he has
succeeded in continuing the great growth rate at a high level of sales in
challenging years,” said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, adding, “We regret but
respect Martin Goetzeler’s decision. I would like to expressly thank him for
his important contribution, his extraordinary commitment, and the close
cooperation based on trust.”
“It has been an exciting five years. The excellent and close cooperation
with the entire dSPACE team, our customers and partners, and the shareholder
family was the key to success and motivation at all times. I would like to
thank everyone very much for this,” said Martin Goetzeler. “After a
fulfilling professional career, I would like to devote more time to my
personal and family tasks and interests in the future. I wish my successor
and all dSPACE employees the necessary skills, much success, and all the
best for the future,” said Goetzeler.
Martin Goetzeler has led the dSPACE company since March 1, 2018. Portfolio
expansions in virtual and real simulation and validation to cover market and
customer requirements in a timely manner, especially in automated and
autonomous driving and in the software-defined vehicle were important
milestones during this time. In addition to the great importance of
software-in-the-loop simulation in this process, technologies such as AI and
cloud are now also being used in the products. At the same time, he
systematically built up structures and processes to sustainably secure the
strong global growth.
About dSPACE
dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions
worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered
vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly
by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and
hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed
on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle
development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to
aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end
solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting
services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,200 employees
worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project
centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies
in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.