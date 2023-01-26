onsemi and VW Group Cement Strategic Collaboration on Silicon Carbide Technology for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles with Strategic Agreement

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies,

today announced that it signed a strategic agreement with German Volkswagen

AG (VW) to provide modules and semiconductors that enable a complete

electric vehicle (EV) traction inverter solution for VW’s next-generation

platform family. The semiconductors are part of an overall system

optimization and provide a solution that will support the front and rear

traction inverters in the VW models.

As part of the agreement, onsemi will deliver in a first step its EliteSiC

1200 V traction inverter power modules. The EliteSiC power modules are pin

to pin compatible to easily scale the solution to different power levels and

types of motors. Teams from the two companies have been collaborating for

more than a year on the optimization of the power modules for the

next-generation platform, with pre-production samples under development and

evaluation.

“The superior performance and quality of onsemi’s traction inverter modules

together with our joint efforts to create the best system solution enable us

to deliver the outstanding driving experience and quality customers expect

from a VW group vehicle,” said Karsten Schnake, head of the operative and

strategic semiconductor taskforce COMPASS at Volkswagen AG. “onsemi’s broad

portfolio of intelligent power and sensing solutions further allows us to

offer cutting-edge technologies and features in our EVs, from the traction

inverter and beyond. Besides this milestone, onsemi with its balanced

production facility layout in the U.S., Asia and Europe, including the plant

in the Czech Republic, is the perfect match to support our strategic markets

with all high-voltage solutions and more.”

With 19 wafer fabrication and packaging manufacturing sites, onsemi provides

VW with more than 500 different devices – including IGBTs, MOSFETS, image

sensors and power management integrated circuits (PMICs). In addition to its

versatile portfolio, onsemi has a vertical silicon carbide (SiC) production

chain, which includes volume boule growth, wafering, substrate, epitaxy,

device fabrication, best-in-class integrated modules and discrete package

solutions, that perfectly supports a secured supply chain.

“Our broad manufacturing footprint – including a resilient end-to-end SiC

supply chain – empowers onsemi to deliver the supply assurance OEMs demand,”

said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power

Solutions Group, onsemi. “Our investments in ramping production globally,

especially in silicon carbide, further allow us to support VW’s rapidly

scaling EV production.”

The inverter solution for EVs consists of onsemi’s EliteSiC 1200 V 3x

Half-Bridge Modules, and this system solution supports both axle inverters

covering a wide range of power.

