onsemi and VW Group Cement Strategic Collaboration on Silicon Carbide Technology for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles with Strategic Agreement

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies,
today announced that it signed a strategic agreement with German Volkswagen
AG (VW) to provide modules and semiconductors that enable a complete
electric vehicle (EV) traction inverter solution for VW’s next-generation
platform family. The semiconductors are part of an overall system
optimization and provide a solution that will support the front and rear
traction inverters in the VW models.
As part of the agreement, onsemi will deliver in a first step its EliteSiC
1200 V traction inverter power modules. The EliteSiC power modules are pin
to pin compatible to easily scale the solution to different power levels and
types of motors. Teams from the two companies have been collaborating for
more than a year on the optimization of the power modules for the
next-generation platform, with pre-production samples under development and
evaluation.
“The superior performance and quality of onsemi’s traction inverter modules
together with our joint efforts to create the best system solution enable us
to deliver the outstanding driving experience and quality customers expect
from a VW group vehicle,” said Karsten Schnake, head of the operative and
strategic semiconductor taskforce COMPASS at Volkswagen AG. “onsemi’s broad
portfolio of intelligent power and sensing solutions further allows us to
offer cutting-edge technologies and features in our EVs, from the traction
inverter and beyond. Besides this milestone, onsemi with its balanced
production facility layout in the U.S., Asia and Europe, including the plant
in the Czech Republic, is the perfect match to support our strategic markets
with all high-voltage solutions and more.”
With 19 wafer fabrication and packaging manufacturing sites, onsemi provides
VW with more than 500 different devices – including IGBTs, MOSFETS, image
sensors and power management integrated circuits (PMICs). In addition to its
versatile portfolio, onsemi has a vertical silicon carbide (SiC) production
chain, which includes volume boule growth, wafering, substrate, epitaxy,
device fabrication, best-in-class integrated modules and discrete package
solutions, that perfectly supports a secured supply chain.
“Our broad manufacturing footprint – including a resilient end-to-end SiC
supply chain – empowers onsemi to deliver the supply assurance OEMs demand,”
said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power
Solutions Group, onsemi. “Our investments in ramping production globally,
especially in silicon carbide, further allow us to support VW’s rapidly
scaling EV production.”
The inverter solution for EVs consists of onsemi’s EliteSiC 1200 V 3x
Half-Bridge Modules, and this system solution supports both axle inverters
covering a wide range of power.
For more information on EliteSiC, visit onsemi.com.
About onsemi
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better
future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company
is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and
safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud
infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product
portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve
the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer,
cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500R company
and included in the S&P 500R index. Learn more about onsemi at
www.onsemi.com.