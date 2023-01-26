defi SOLUTIONS Announces the Feature and Roadmap Expansion of defi SERVICING, the Software as a Service Solution for Auto Lease or Loan Servicing

defi SOLUTIONS, provider of defi SERVICING and defi ORIGINATIONS
(software-as-a-service) and defi MANAGED SERVICING (servicing outsourced)
announces an expansion of defi SERVICING features and product roadmap.
Top lenders in North America have long appreciated the stability and
scalability of defi SERVICING. Both are essential to lenders growing their
loan or lease portfolios. More recently, defi has built on the firm defi
SERVICING foundation to focus on the introduction of a breadth and depth of
new features and functionality that can help lenders ramp up productivity,
efficiency, and effectiveness. Servicing teams reaching new levels of
performance can significantly impact a lender’s return on asset.
The defi SERVICING platform now has over 700 features spanning all key
servicing disciplines: onboarding, customer service, account management,
payment management, cash management, default management, and maturity
management. Over 375 features focus on workflow automation. Additionally,
defi SERVICING integrates with major third-party service providers and
offers a suite of APIs for easier connection to the servicing platform.
Over the next year, the defi team is adding another 150 features to the core
defi SERVICING platform as well as 50 features to defi CONNECT SERVICING,
the digital portal that brings customer to borrower regardless of day or
time. Most feature development is focused on expanding workflow automation
and self-configurability capabilities.
Through self-configuring defi SERVICING features, lenders can create a
customized, curated experience for a lender’s servicing team and its
customers.
In addition to using the defi SERVICING software, lenders can also outsource
all or a portion of their servicing operation to defi MANAGED SERVICING.
Whether expanding a portfolio, expanding servicing offerings, or simply in
need of expert staff trained on the way a lender does business, defi can
help a lender keep pace.
defi MANAGED SERVICING’s ISO-certified, 12-hour-a-day operation uses the
defi SERVICING system to provide all of the previously mentioned servicing
disciplines plus remarketing services.
As is prevalent across the defi SOLUTIONS organization, defi SERVICING and
defi MANAGED SERVICING teams are dedicated to continuous improvement and
applying their decades-earned expertise to not only meeting client needs but
also offering outside-of-the-box innovation. defi’s unique combination of
trusted originations and servicing software and outsourced managed servicing
positions lenders to, in turn, provide the best possible user and customer
experience.
About defi SOLUTIONS
defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions and finance
companies and has been a proven partner and solution provider of choice for
the top automotive lenders in North America. defi has decades of expertise
and successful, long-term partnerships with captive lenders and other
organizations involved in auto and consumer lending. These relationships
have resulted in solutions that are continuing to revolutionize the industry
and are truly the most configurable, scalable, stable, and compliant. defi
SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures, and
Fiserv. For more information, visit www.defisolutions.com.