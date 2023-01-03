eYs3D Launches One-Stop XINK Development Platform for Vision-Equipped Robots

eYs3D, a silicon-design-AI computer vision solutions company, will introduce

at CES a state-of-the-art computer vision development platform for

next-generation autonomous robotic applications such as AIoT (artificial

intelligence of things), smart city, indoor cleaning robots, and outdoor

agricultural robots for both industrial and retail sectors.

The platform, called XINK, is both a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) as well as

a hardware and software development kit that is a cost-effective solution

for design of safe, vision-capable mobile AI products equipped with field

analysis, object recognition, obstacle detection, object tracking and

following, and route planning functions.

XINK provides all the necessary elements for product development, including

high-performance compute power, AI accelerator, I/O controls and Flexi-bus

communication peripherals, smart power management and machine vision

subsystems. The modular XINK platform takes care of low-level programming,

freeing developers to use cut-and-paste coding for application-specific

design while reducing design cycles for quicker commercialization.

The platform has H.264 compression for video streaming as well as Imaging

Signal Processing (ISP) support features. XINK accepts image data from

either an external ISP such as eYs3D’s separate eSP87x series stereo video

and depth processor, or from the ISP soft code inside the XINK CPU.

The edge AI processing is powered by eYs3D’s new eCV1 AI chip that

incorporates four Core ARM 64-Bit CPUs and a 4.6 TOPS neural processor unit

(NPU). An additional low power ARM Cortex M4 processor can be used as an

MCU. The platform supports various AI inference tools including TensorFlow,

TensorFlow Lite, PyTorch, Caffe, TVM and more.

According to Grand View Research the global autonomous robot market size is

expected to reach $10.66B by 2030, a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022, in part due to

expansion in materials handling needs.

“New technologies have enabled surging market growth for mobile robotics,”

said James Wang, Chief Strategy Officer of eYs3D. “Mobile autonomy must be

accompanied by advances in computer vision to enable new areas of robotic

deployment, including accurate picking and packing; moving, sorting and

efficiently storing items; autonomous navigation; and other markets. Our

XINK platform will allow rapid, one-stop development of vision capabilities

for these applications, and we expect to host a community of developers who

will both provide and benefit from contributed building blocks.”

XINK offers multiple benefits:

● Industry 4.0 application readiness, via high-speed communications

and conformance to IEEE 1588 standards.

● Effective power management, including with sleep and deep sleep

modes for unused blocks, supporting always-on capability.

● Superior computing performance through the quad-core Cortex A55 and

the 4.6 TOPS NPU in the eCV1 chip, which provides dedicated machine learning

instructions, a patented neural network engine, and Tensor Processing

Fabric.

● Highly flexible image and computer vision processing for

domain-specific applications

It also supplies developers with H.264 compression for easy video streaming.

XINK’s Crypto Engine includes ARM’s TrustZone for security as well as a

pseudorandom number generator and a variety of other encryption to protect

user data through hardware-based isolation.

The XINK platform will be showcased at CES 2023, January 5-8. eYs3D will

demonstrate the development framework at 2 booth locations, one at the LVCC,

Booth #15769, Central Hall and the other in the Venetian at Eureka Park,

Booth 62500, AT1, Hall G.

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp.is a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies, and

aims to develop semiconductor oriented technologies and products related to

3D vision-simulating computer vision technologies integrated with computer

intelligence. With its strong foundation and experience in memory design and

computer vision, as well as close co-operation with its parent company,

Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D strives to develop new

technologies to take advantage of computer vision chips and subsystems. It

targets blue-ocean markets such as smart products, intelligence of things

(IoT), and industrial and consumer level automation, to become a leading

brand in the market of computer vision processing. For more information,

visit www.eys3d.com