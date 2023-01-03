HERE named #1 location platform by Omdia for 6th consecutive year

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that it has been ranked the No. 1 location platform for the sixth consecutive year by industry analyst firm Omdia

According to the latest Omdia Location Platform Index, HERE continues to be the leader in the competitive location technology ecosystem due to its strong position this year in helping global automakers deliver road safety features, such as the European Union’s (EU) Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirement, and deploy higher levels of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated functionality.

HERE was also recognized for its private mapping offering that enables enterprises to bring their own data onto the HERE location platform, in which HERE provides the tools, location data and software services required to build custom, data secure IoT applications.

John Canali, Omdia Analyst said, “HERE is a unique company in its ability to not only remain vital to the LBS market in the face of organizational and industry changes from their legacy as NAVTEQ, through to Nokia, but also in presenting and executing on their vision of the future. The company has asserted its leadership in ADAS and autonomous driving and is rolling out new and exciting services to address the growing IoT market. After rigorous analysis of major LBS vendors, Omdia has ranked HERE as the clear leader in this space.”

Omdia’s Index further calls out the global diverse investor lineup that HERE has, as well as its strong partnerships and growth prospect from Asia Pacific.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies said, “The location industry is advancing significantly as new technologies and datasets are powering new use-cases. HERE Technologies is honored to be ranked top on Omdia’s annual Location Platform Index for the sixth time in a row, reflecting the progress we’ve made in our map-making architecture, location-based services and products. By expanding our global ecosystem of customers, partners and developers we have created the foundation where true innovation is powering leading industry use-cases on the HERE location platform.”

The Omdia Location Platform Index provides an ongoing assessment and ranking of the major vendors in the location intelligence platform and services market, with particular reference to the mapping and navigation space. The Index evaluates vendors on two main criteria: their platform’s completeness and market reach. It considers a location platform’s core capabilities, along with value-added services, the supporting ecosystem, and business models.

Since the EU ISA regulation take into effect in July 2022, more than 38 brands from 16 global automakers have overwhelmingly chosen the HERE ISA Map to support their compliance with the mandate. HERE estimates that by 2024, about 50 million vehicles across the EU could be equipped with speed limit data from HERE.

HERE has built one of the world’s largest enterprise-grade location data and map platforms with over 170 million vehicles being equipped with HERE maps and about 34 million vehicles providing HERE real-time sensor and probe data to power its ADAS, connected and automated vehicle services. The HERE location platform offers software developers and the global automotive industry a one-stop shop for location data, services and software.