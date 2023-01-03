AI Online

Foresight’s Lead Product Mono2Stereo™ to Go Live at CES 2023

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision, will showcase a live demonstration of its Mono2Stereo™ software-based solution at CES 2023. The solution is designed to create 3D perception stereo vision from existing cameras in order to enhance the performance of existing mono-camera based advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The demonstration will be shown in booth #7409 at CES 2023, January 5–8, at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Foresight’s Mono2Stereo software-based solution uses the overlapping views of existing cameras with different fields of view to create a three-dimensional stereo-vision system to improve perception capabilities. The solution can be used for forward-facing, side vision or even as a 360° perception system. Mono2Stereo enhances the performance of existing cameras, providing 3D perception as opposed to 2D, resulting in better distance accuracy, detection of any obstacle, and more robust active safety features, all without requiring new or additional hardware.

Foresight will also present the latest developments to its proprietary ScaleCam solution. ScaleCam enables the separation of stereo cameras, allowing flexible placement of cameras on the vehicle, increasing the distance between the cameras, and, as a result, extending obstacle detection range with greater accuracy up to several hundred meters.

“The year 2022 saw significant strategic developments for Foresight, as several vehicle manufacturers and Tier One automotive suppliers engaged in proof of concept (POC) projects to evaluate the Company’s 3D stereoscopic solutions to enhance their existing ADAS systems,” said Haim Siboni, chief executive officer at Foresight. “CES 2023 will give us a chance to showcase our unique technological advances, demonstrating how our software-based solution can benefit the automotive industry.”

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Foresight to schedule a demo.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Wed. January 4th, 2023

