Reflecting its Innovative Products and Solutions that Incorporate Customer Experience Management, InteractiveTel Becomes TotalCX

TotalCX – formerly InteractiveTel – announced the official launch of a new company name and branding. TotalCX reflects the evolution of InteractiveTel’s products and services to a suite of solutions encompassing its philosophy of providing an excellent customer experience.

TotalCX introduces a customer experience management (CXM) solution that combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Allowing companies to ensure they provide an excellent customer experience at all times.

“We understand that to deliver an exceptional customer experience, companies need to shift their focus from whether a customer purchases to understanding the entire customer journey and why a customer makes a purchase,” explains Gary Graves, CEO of TotalCX.

InteractiveTel remains the name of our smart communications [hosted phone] system and is now a product under the TotalCX umbrella, along with GuardianCX, our U.S.-based call center, and SenseiAI, an AI-driven training program customized to each individual.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to innovate and create solutions not yet seen in the automotive industry,” said Graves. “We’ll be unveiling another exciting solution at the upcoming NADA event.”

TotalCX will showcase its complete suite of solutions and innovations at NADA on January 27-29, 2023. Visit us at booth #1611 or secure a time in advance for a demo onsite at NADA.

About TotalCX

TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Including the company’s award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results.TotalCX’s solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://totalcx.com