Forte Racing announces exciting driver line up ahead of Rolex 24h

Forte Racing, the new California based motorsport company, who recently announced their racing program are proud to present their driver line up for the upcoming Rolex 24h and 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Loris Spinelli (ITA), Misha Goikhberg (CAN), Benjamin Hites (CHI), and Marco Mapelli (ITA) will lead the charge in the #78 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 at the Rolex 24 in Daytona on January 28th – 29th. Spinelli and Goikhberg will take part in the entire 2023 IMSA season while Benjamin Hites will join for the four endurance races (Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta).

Spinelli has been a regular in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship, winning both Europe and America championships and the world finals at the Vallelunga circuit in 2018, the same year he made his debut at the Rolex 24h of Daytona. Goikhberg has been involved in sportscar racing since 2012, taking wins in his maiden year and finishing second overall in the IMSA Prototype Challenge. In 2014 he dominated, and won the Championship, winning nine rounds including six pole positions.

Hites has enjoyed success in the Ferrari Challenge North America series with a third-place finish in 2018 and second place in 2019, moving across to GT World Challenge Europe in 2020 where he achieved one win, two podiums and a pole position. In 2022, he won the International GT Open (GT3 PRO category). Mapelli – Lamborghini Factory Driver involved in testing and development – has spent most of his racing career in Europe with appearances at high profile races around the globe. He celebrated winning the 2015 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hours, in Australia and also took second place in the 24 Hours of Daytona – GTD class – in 2020.

For the 2023 campaign, Forte Racing have Arrow Electronics as a title partner, and will be supported by North American retail automotive and motorsport leaders O’Gara and Change Racing. Operations will be led by veteran open-wheel and sportscar team owner Shane Seneviratne and his proven championship-winning infrastructure at US RaceTronics (USRT).

Forte Racing is the motorsport arm of Forte, a company at the intersection of automotive commerce and content, launching in 2023.

Loris Spinelli – “I’m very excited to be back racing at Daytona and driving in IMSA for the full season with Forte Racing. I am happy to get back behind the wheel of a Lamborghini GT3, the last time was in 2018. Having Marco and the other guys on board, we could do well. I can’t wait to get started”.

Misha Goikhberg – “I am really happy to be able to join forces with Forte Racing in a Lamborghini and I’m sure we will be very competitive!’.

Benjamin Hites – “We’re here at Daytona starting the season and I’m really happy to be working with Forte Racing and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. I think we have a really strong car especially here in Daytona and for the whole season. We will give it our best shot and try to win the Championship and, of course, the Rolex 24h!”.

Marco Mapelli – “I’m really looking forward to joining Forte Racing for this iconic event, we are fully focused for our first race in our Huracán GT3 EVO2. I believe we have a strong line up and we have been preparing for the race in the best possible way”.