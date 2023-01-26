Orion sharply reduces air emissions with new technology at Borger, Texas, plant

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company,

said today it will sharply reduce air emissions at its Borger, Texas, plant

with new control technology.

The $60 million project also involved upgrading the site’s cogeneration

system, which takes heat created by the carbon black production process and

converts it to electricity that can be used by the plant. The electricity is

also sold back to the power grid. Such energy conservation equipment is used

by many Orion plants worldwide.

“Investing in emissions control technology and generating more clean energy

are key to our commitment to sustainability,” Orion CEO Corning Painter

said. “I want to commend our engineers, the Borger team and our contractors

for the timely completion of this complex project despite the Covid-19

pandemic and supply chain disruptions.”

The new emissions technology will lead to a major improvement in air

quality, eliminating 23 tons of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions

per day – a 90% reduction. The Borger plant produces carbon black for rubber

and specialty clients.

Orion also recently upgraded its emissions control technology at facilities

in Ivanhoe, La., and Orange, Texas. Later this year, Orion plans to finish

its final U.S. emissions project at its site in Belpre, Ohio.

“We are proud that we’ve upgraded these plants, but it was an extremely

demanding undertaking,” Painter said. “As we complete the Belpre project,

Orion will have significantly more free cash flow to invest in growth

projects. 2023 marks a new era for the company.”

Upgrading the Borger plant supports Orion’s efforts to achieve the targets

in its sustainability-linked term loan. Last year, Orion was one of the

first public companies to take out such a loan, which has interest rates

that go up or down depending on whether a company meets specific

environmental, social and governance goals.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon

black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is

made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink,

batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance

applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement,

conduct electricity, increase durability, and

add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14

plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes

in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160

years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black

plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of

customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information,

please visit orioncarbons.com.