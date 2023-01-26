Orion sharply reduces air emissions with new technology at Borger, Texas, plant

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company,
said today it will sharply reduce air emissions at its Borger, Texas, plant
with new control technology.
The $60 million project also involved upgrading the site’s cogeneration
system, which takes heat created by the carbon black production process and
converts it to electricity that can be used by the plant. The electricity is
also sold back to the power grid. Such energy conservation equipment is used
by many Orion plants worldwide.
“Investing in emissions control technology and generating more clean energy
are key to our commitment to sustainability,” Orion CEO Corning Painter
said. “I want to commend our engineers, the Borger team and our contractors
for the timely completion of this complex project despite the Covid-19
pandemic and supply chain disruptions.”
The new emissions technology will lead to a major improvement in air
quality, eliminating 23 tons of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions
per day – a 90% reduction. The Borger plant produces carbon black for rubber
and specialty clients.
Orion also recently upgraded its emissions control technology at facilities
in Ivanhoe, La., and Orange, Texas. Later this year, Orion plans to finish
its final U.S. emissions project at its site in Belpre, Ohio.
“We are proud that we’ve upgraded these plants, but it was an extremely
demanding undertaking,” Painter said. “As we complete the Belpre project,
Orion will have significantly more free cash flow to invest in growth
projects. 2023 marks a new era for the company.”
Upgrading the Borger plant supports Orion’s efforts to achieve the targets
in its sustainability-linked term loan. Last year, Orion was one of the
first public companies to take out such a loan, which has interest rates
that go up or down depending on whether a company meets specific
environmental, social and governance goals.
