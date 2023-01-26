Fusion Leader TAE Unveils Power Management Spinoff

TAE Technologies <https://tae.com/> , the world’s largest private fusion

energy company, today announces the formation of a new subsidiary, TAE Power

Solutions <https://power-solutions.tae.c om/> .

Spun out from TAE Technologies, TAE Power Solutions intends to deliver a

first-of-its-kind technology to fundamentally improve the reliability,

efficiency, longevity, and affordability of electric-powered products, from

vehicles to renewable energy storage. The proprietary technology platform is

derived from fusion research, and is a foundational step toward mass

onboarding of electric vehicles and deployment of intermittent renewable

energy as dispatchable power.

The company launches with a world-class team of industry leaders, including

Kedar Munipella, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Munipella

joins TAE Power Solutions from Applied Materials, a Fortune 200 company

where he spent 16 years, most recently as Vice President and General Manager

of a business unit dedicated to energy and environmental solutions.

In addition, TAE Power Solutions has made two strategic acquisitions in the

UK to fortify its entry into new markets: Sprint Power

<https://www.sprint-power.com/ > , one of the largest transport

electrification specialists in Europe, focusing on electrical systems

integration and high voltage driveline, and Eltrium

<https://www.eltrium.com/> , a design and manufacturing company specializing

in the production of energy storage systems, power distribution, and

electronic assemblies. Through these acquisitions, TAE Power Solutions gains

an early foothold in existing projects, including APC18 CELERITAS

<https://www.apcuk.co.uk/funde d-projects/sprint-celeritas/> , a program for

advanced battery systems with BMW and other project partners.

The combined workforce of over 250 professionals, headquartered in both the

US and the UK, brings deep domain expertise and long-standing OEM

relationships, positioning TAE Power Solutions to become a market leader in

emerging power management technologies.

“Spinning off TAE’s power management division is an extraordinary

opportunity to bring the bold innovations of fusion-derived technology into

new applications with profound impact,” said Kedar Munipella, CEO of TAE

Power Solutions. “We expect our significant improvements to electric vehicle

battery life, performance, and cost, along with the ability to convert wind

and solar into on-demand sources of energy, will transform the future of

electrification, creating opportunities for unprecedented efficiencies in

e-mobility and energy storage.”

New Ecosystem for Energy

The path to Power Solutions began with TAE solving a power problem for

fusion. The local grid near the company’s headquarters in Southern

California provides 2 MW of power, while its fifth-generation fusion

research reactor, Norman, operates at up to 750 MW. To support the company’s

groundbreaking scientific research, TAE needed an extremely scalable energy

storage and power delivery system – one that could be deployed in the future

to support integration of commercial fusion power.

With no existing technology available in the market, TAE developed a modular

energy and power delivery solution that can incrementally scale and

discharge with highly flexible, efficient, and accurate bi-directional power

on a sub-millisecond time scale.

To leverage these unique capabilities beyond fusion, TAE Power Solutions

developed proprietary intelligent AC power (ACi) and Converter Battery

Module (CBM) technology that features fully integrated energy storage and

power electronics to unlock greater efficiency and performance from modern

power systems.

Partnerships Pushing Ahead

TAE Power Solutions is now developing partnerships for rapid

commercialization in both the e-mobility and stationary markets to extend

range, efficiency, performance, and faster charging of electric vehicles, as

well as for deployment in residential, commercial, industrial, and

utility-scale electrical grid applications for superior affordability and

lifetime value.

For the past several years, TAE has been working with Marelli, one of the

world’s largest Tier 1 automotive components suppliers, to validate the

unique value proposition of TAE Power Solutions technologies.

“As a global technology leader in the automotive industry, it’s a priority

for Marelli to continue driving innovation forward, and with TAE Power

Solutions we found an ideal partner in this perspective,” said Joachim

Fetzer, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Marelli. “Our work with

TAE Power Solutions over the years has focused on strongly improving the

three crucial factors for broad EV adoption: increased vehicle range, faster

charging, and better overall vehicle value. With the final aim to make EVs

perform better, drive farther, last longer, and be more affordable, this

collaboration enables Marelli to be in the role of co-creating with its

customers the vehicles of the future.”

Continued Growth, Groundbreaking Leadership

TAE Power Solutions is the second subsidiary created by TAE Technologies

from innovations developed for fusion research. The first was TAE Life

Sciences, <https://taelifesciences.com/> which leverages TAE’s proprietary

accelerator technology for clinical investigation of a promising, previously

inaccessible cancer treatment.

TAE is addressing the manufacturing and supply challenges inherent in

building any new technology ecosystem in part by commercializing spinoff

technologies derived from the beams and power management components in the

fusion device.

“TAE Power Solutions is the perfect alignment of talent, technology, and

market resources to serve our growing power needs and realize TAE’s goal of

creating a complete, clean energy ecosystem,” said Michl Binderbauer, CEO of

TAE Technologies. “With Kedar’s strategic and operational vision, along with

our new expanded workforce, TAE Power Solutions is becoming a one-stop shop

to deliver a revolutionary approach to power distribution, electrified

transportation, and renewable energy storage for our growing carbon-free

energy needs.”

The launch of TAE Power Solutions is the latest in a list of significant

milestones for TAE Technologies. In 2022, the company announced

<https://tae.com/tae-technolog ies-exceeds-fusion-reactor- performance-goals-b

y-250-as-company-closes-250-mi llion-financing-round-totaling -1-2-billion-to-

date/> it had exceeded its fusion reactor performance goals and had closed

a $250 million financing round from investors Google, Chevron, and Sumitomo

Corporation, among others, bringing its total raised to date to $1.2

billion.

About TAE Power Solutions

TAE Power Solutions <https://power-solutions.tae.c om/> (pronounced T-A-E)

is a proprietary technology platform that is accelerating the transition to

an electrified world with a first-of-its-kind energy storage and power

delivery system. This technology unlocks a complete clean energy ecosystem,

including more affordable and efficient storage; ultrafast charging

capabilities; electric vehicle powertrains; peak shaving; buffering; and

second life of batteries.

TAE Power Solutions is now adapting the same technology invented to power

TAE’s fusion energy program forbusiness-to-business solutions for your car,

home, or business.

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies <https://tae.com/> (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998

to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest environmental profile.

The company’s pioneering work represents the fastest, most practical, and

economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the

grid. With over 1,800 patents filed globally and over 1,100 granted, $1.2

billion in private capital raised, five generations of National

Laboratory-scale devices built and two more in development, and an

experienced team of over 500 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering

this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for

thousands of years.

The company’s revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of

commercial innovations in large adjacent markets such as power management,

energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, life sciences, and more.

TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK

and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is

leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future.