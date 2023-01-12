Henkel Press Release: Henkel launches Loctite 3296 for assembly of high performance ADAS sensors

Today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are increasing demand for
high-resolution camera designs that can focus with ever greater accuracy.
The perfected functioning of ADAS and thus the reliability of the camera or
LiDAR ensure driver safety. As a longstanding partner to the automotive
industry, Henkel is continuing to develop new adhesives for lens bonding in
ADAS sensors, specifically designed to meet these next generation demands.
With the launch of Loctite 3296 – a new dual cure adhesive – Henkel is
expanding its range of dedicated active alignment adhesives for ADAS
sensors, which are essential for precision and high sensor reliability. The
new product provides a very high cure depth after only a few seconds of
exposure to UV light and is designed to bond particularly well to aluminum
and FR4.
When precision is key, the active-alignment assembly process is vital to
deliver components of the required quality: The active alignment workflow
allows for the optical components to be positioned and then finely adjusted
to ensure optimal focus before being cured in place. Compared to a threaded
lens barrel that can only be adjusted in the z-direction, active-alignment
allows for six-degrees of freedom in the alignment process, with an accuracy
of 100 nanometers.
“The ADAS camera and LiDAR modules perform safety-critical functions by
assisting the driver to stay in control of the driving environment, thereby
ensuring safety of all road users. ADAS sensors must provide high resolution
images and perform with superior reliability in harsh environments for the
lifespan of the vehicle,” said Rodrigo Aguilar, ADAS Business Development
Manager at Henkel. “Thanks to their exceptional performance and stability as
well as tailored chemistry for long-term durability, the new Loctite 3296
and recently-launched Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 adhesives excel in these
highly demanding contexts”, complements Andreas Niegemeier, Product
Development Manager at Henkel.
Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218, which was launched earlier this
year, are both dual cure adhesives (UV & thermal) that meet a variety of
assembly requirements through their respective adhesive performance
characteristics. For example, Loctite 3296 provides a very high cure depth
after only a few seconds of exposure to UV light and is designed to bond
particularly well to aluminium and FR4. Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218, which has
a grey color for more efficient light blocking, is designed for assembly
processes that require low post-cure temperatures, making it especially
favourable for assembling components made of plastic. Both products deliver
proven high dimensional stability after cure.
Innovative chemistry delivers performance and safety gains
Together, the new Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 represent the
next generation of camera module adhesives. By leveraging the advantages of
purely cationic epoxy adhesives, both products provide a high glass
transition temperature (Tg) in combination with low and consistent shrinkage
as well as high cure depths and thus are superior compared to conventional
adhesives employing free-radical curing mechanisms like acrylates.
Both, Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 have been designed with
greater emphasis on environmental responsibility and are fully EU REACH
compliant. The adhesives are free of antimony, which is still used in many
other adhesives as photo initiator and has recently been classified as
dangerous due to its potential health hazards. Moreover, both adhesives are
free of CMT or SVHC substances and do not contain any toxic ingredients.
For more detailed and technical information on active alignment adhesives,
please read the white paper for automotive ADAS camera solutions here
