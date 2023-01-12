Henkel Press Release: Henkel launches Loctite 3296 for assembly of high performance ADAS sensors

Today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are increasing demand for

high-resolution camera designs that can focus with ever greater accuracy.

The perfected functioning of ADAS and thus the reliability of the camera or

LiDAR ensure driver safety. As a longstanding partner to the automotive

industry, Henkel is continuing to develop new adhesives for lens bonding in

ADAS sensors, specifically designed to meet these next generation demands.

With the launch of Loctite 3296 – a new dual cure adhesive – Henkel is

expanding its range of dedicated active alignment adhesives for ADAS

sensors, which are essential for precision and high sensor reliability. The

new product provides a very high cure depth after only a few seconds of

exposure to UV light and is designed to bond particularly well to aluminum

and FR4.

When precision is key, the active-alignment assembly process is vital to

deliver components of the required quality: The active alignment workflow

allows for the optical components to be positioned and then finely adjusted

to ensure optimal focus before being cured in place. Compared to a threaded

lens barrel that can only be adjusted in the z-direction, active-alignment

allows for six-degrees of freedom in the alignment process, with an accuracy

of 100 nanometers.

“The ADAS camera and LiDAR modules perform safety-critical functions by

assisting the driver to stay in control of the driving environment, thereby

ensuring safety of all road users. ADAS sensors must provide high resolution

images and perform with superior reliability in harsh environments for the

lifespan of the vehicle,” said Rodrigo Aguilar, ADAS Business Development

Manager at Henkel. “Thanks to their exceptional performance and stability as

well as tailored chemistry for long-term durability, the new Loctite 3296

and recently-launched Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 adhesives excel in these

highly demanding contexts”, complements Andreas Niegemeier, Product

Development Manager at Henkel.

Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218, which was launched earlier this

year, are both dual cure adhesives (UV & thermal) that meet a variety of

assembly requirements through their respective adhesive performance

characteristics. For example, Loctite 3296 provides a very high cure depth

after only a few seconds of exposure to UV light and is designed to bond

particularly well to aluminium and FR4. Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218, which has

a grey color for more efficient light blocking, is designed for assembly

processes that require low post-cure temperatures, making it especially

favourable for assembling components made of plastic. Both products deliver

proven high dimensional stability after cure.

Innovative chemistry delivers performance and safety gains

Together, the new Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 represent the

next generation of camera module adhesives. By leveraging the advantages of

purely cationic epoxy adhesives, both products provide a high glass

transition temperature (Tg) in combination with low and consistent shrinkage

as well as high cure depths and thus are superior compared to conventional

adhesives employing free-radical curing mechanisms like acrylates.

Both, Loctite 3296 and Loctite Ablestik NCA 3218 have been designed with

greater emphasis on environmental responsibility and are fully EU REACH

compliant. The adhesives are free of antimony, which is still used in many

other adhesives as photo initiator and has recently been classified as

dangerous due to its potential health hazards. Moreover, both adhesives are

free of CMT or SVHC substances and do not contain any toxic ingredients.

For more detailed and technical information on active alignment adhesives,

please read the white paper for automotive ADAS camera solutions here

<https://www.henkel-adhesives. com/be/en/services/resources/w hite-papers-tech

nical-papers/solutions-for-aut omotive-adas-camera.html> .

