Maniv Mobility at CES

The software-defined vehicle took center stage at this year’s CES, with every major automotive incumbent showcasing cutting-edge technologies in and around the car.

As the industry nears a future of battery electric vehicles with efficient, consolidated computing architectures, a range of second-order challenges have risen to the top of carmaker concerns – including cybersecurity, V2X, over-the-air updates, simulation and radar for AV development, EV infrastructure and more. Maniv portfolio companies are tackling these opportunities head on.

IN THE CAR

Strategic cybersecurity partnerships: “C2A is the future of cybersecurity…” said Geoffrey Bouquot, Group CTO and SVP of Strategy at Valeo, as the two companies announced at CES a strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity for Valeo’s vehicles. “Together, we will go further in monitoring, preventing risk, identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities. This means even greater cybersecurity for our products, customers, and your cars.”

Threats to the connected vehicle: Upstream’s 2023 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Report, published ahead of CES, revealed that since 2021, there has been a 380% increase in API-based attacks.

Over-the-air updates: Consumer electronics add features and patch bugs through almost instantaneous software updates; the same expectation is quickly becoming standard for passenger vehicles. At CES, Aurora Labs & Infineon Technologies demonstrated state-of-the-art capabilities in these safety-critical over-the-air updates.

Vehicle-to-everything microprocessors: Autotalks announced a collaboration with CEVA to build the first V2X microprocessor that can support 5G connectivity. A major OEM has already ordered the chip for series production.

AROUND THE CAR

Simulating sensor use in the real world: Cognata announced ahead of CES that it has partnered with Microsoft to provide a simulator in the cloud that can stress test sensors in conditions that closely mimic the real world, including urban, highway, and off-road testing in various weather conditions.

Sensing and analyzing the vehicle’s surroundings: Arbe announced a long-range 360° perception solution, based entirely on radars, which can identify, classify, track objects, and process the data in real-time to create a full free space map around the vehicle.

ELECTRIFYING THE VEHICLE

Progress in vehicle electrification: Truly the workhorses of modern economies, used for urban delivery, moving, construction, maintenance, and garbage collection, medium-duty trucks are a lucrative, but untapped, segment for electrification.

Last year at the Detroit Auto Show, Harbinger Motors unveiled their prototype designed from the ground-up to handle the unique lifecycle of these vehicles; over CES, the unit was available for a ride-and-drive in the Rio parking lot.

ELECTRIFYING THE FLEET

Simulating the costs of transitioning to an electric fleet: To transform the billions of gas-powered miles each year into electric miles will require comprehensive insights into costs, charging infrastructure, and real-time traffic data. Ahead of CES, Autofleet debuted a simulator that synthesizes data on telematics, diverse booking history and more to facilitate fleet managers’ transition to electric fleets.

EV INFRASTRUCTURE

Addressing the urban EV charging problem in New York: Revel announced during CES that 136 new electric chargers across 5 new charging sites will be added to the extensive charging network that Revel has already built in NYC, alleviating an acute pain point in urban electrification.

Michael Granoff is Managing Partner of Maniv Mobility, which he established in Tel Aviv in 2015.