Auto Industry Movers & Shakers: Rick Case Automotive Group CEO Rita Case Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Miami Branch Board of Directors

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announced the appointment of Rita Case

to the Miami Branch Board of Directors. Case was appointed by the Board of

Governors for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2023 and ending

December 31, 2025.

“I am honored and privileged to join this exceptional group of business and

community leaders,” Case said. “I look forward to working closely with them

to fulfill the mission and vision of the board.”

A 2022 Horatio Alger Award recipient, Case is president and CEO of Rick Case

Automotive Group in Sunrise, Florida, the nation’s largest retail automotive

group that is owned and operated by a woman. Today she operates 14

dealerships in South Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. Rick Case Automotive

holds the world’s volume records for some of its brands and is in the top

volume nationally for most of its brands annually. The company has also

received multiple national honors for operational excellence.

Case, who serves on the board of the Horatio Alger Association, also sits on

numerous boards and committees which have helped steer many groups

collectively to raise more than $100 million in South Florida. Case has

served on the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County board for more than 35

years and, with her late husband Rick, was instrumental in building

12 clubs, serving 12,000 members. Case serves on the board of the for Nova

Southeastern University and the Broward Workshop.

With her husband, Case also founded many stellar charity events and

established numerous charity contributions. In 1982, they launched their

“Rick Case Bikes for Kids <http://rickcase.com/rickcaseb ikesforkids.htm> ”

program, which continues today and has provided more than 125,000 bikes to

children in need during the holidays in South Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.

A graduate of the University of California, Davis, Case is also a jet pilot.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic

information from their industries and the branch territory to the district

Bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in

discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations.

The Board of Governors appoints three of the Miami Branch directors, and the

Atlanta head office directors appoint four.

