ROWE to launch premium oil range at Autosport International

Premium oils and lubricants brand ROWE will launch its high-end and
sustainably manufactured product range into the UK market at January’s
Autosport International Show, offering a new opportunity for stockists,
garages, and end users.
The German oil brand will be distributed in the UK exclusively by
Deutschesol, a newly formed company with ambitious plans including an
eye-catching launch display at the Autosport International Show, at stand
2464.
ROWE will make its UK debut at the show, taking place at Birmingham’s NEC
from 12th-15th January 2023, which complements the oil brand’s ‘racetrack to
the road’ circuit-based research and development programme, where its
motorsport products undergo extensive testing in extreme racing conditions
through the ROWE RACING team.
Deutschesol has been formed by chief executive officer, and former British
Touring Car Champion Robb Gravett, and managing director Jeremy
Aston-Phillips.
Jeremy Aston-Phillips said: “The launch of ROWE in the UK is an exciting
opportunity for stockists and customers, providing a premium lubricant and
associated fluids product range from a brand that maintains strong ethics
within sustainability, as a responsible, independent, and family-owned
business.”
Robb Gravett said: “The launch at Autosport International provides a perfect
backdrop considering ROWE’s endurance racing activity, which includes class
victories in the legendary Nürburgring 24 Hours and 24 Hours of Spa with its
ROWE RACING team, enabling oil formula optimisation in demanding test
environments.”
ROWE’s state-of-the-art blending plant, located in Worms, Germany, broke
ground in 2014 and showcases an uncompromising approach on maximising
sustainability and product quality, which has led to several original
equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships.
The ROWE plant generates a significant amount of its own electricity through
an extensive, 4,000m2 photovoltaic system, and transfers waste heat from
indoor manufacturing processes to be used for heating the building and
offices.
The plant also features eight million litres of tank storage, 65 kilometres
of dedicated pipework for each product preventing the need for a separate
flushing network, and the capacity to fill 3,000 containers per hour.
ROWE will be available in the UK for sectors including automotive and
motorcycle, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine, industrial, and
agricultural as well as ROWE’s unique range of motorsport products.
ROWE customers can use the online oil finder tool to find the correct ROWE
product for their vehicle. For more information, visit:
https://www.rowe-oil.com/en/