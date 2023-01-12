ROWE to launch premium oil range at Autosport International

Premium oils and lubricants brand ROWE will launch its high-end and

sustainably manufactured product range into the UK market at January’s

Autosport International Show, offering a new opportunity for stockists,

garages, and end users.

The German oil brand will be distributed in the UK exclusively by

Deutschesol, a newly formed company with ambitious plans including an

eye-catching launch display at the Autosport International Show, at stand

2464.

ROWE will make its UK debut at the show, taking place at Birmingham’s NEC

from 12th-15th January 2023, which complements the oil brand’s ‘racetrack to

the road’ circuit-based research and development programme, where its

motorsport products undergo extensive testing in extreme racing conditions

through the ROWE RACING team.

Deutschesol has been formed by chief executive officer, and former British

Touring Car Champion Robb Gravett, and managing director Jeremy

Aston-Phillips.

Jeremy Aston-Phillips said: “The launch of ROWE in the UK is an exciting

opportunity for stockists and customers, providing a premium lubricant and

associated fluids product range from a brand that maintains strong ethics

within sustainability, as a responsible, independent, and family-owned

business.”

Robb Gravett said: “The launch at Autosport International provides a perfect

backdrop considering ROWE’s endurance racing activity, which includes class

victories in the legendary Nürburgring 24 Hours and 24 Hours of Spa with its

ROWE RACING team, enabling oil formula optimisation in demanding test

environments.”

ROWE’s state-of-the-art blending plant, located in Worms, Germany, broke

ground in 2014 and showcases an uncompromising approach on maximising

sustainability and product quality, which has led to several original

equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships.

The ROWE plant generates a significant amount of its own electricity through

an extensive, 4,000m2 photovoltaic system, and transfers waste heat from

indoor manufacturing processes to be used for heating the building and

offices.

The plant also features eight million litres of tank storage, 65 kilometres

of dedicated pipework for each product preventing the need for a separate

flushing network, and the capacity to fill 3,000 containers per hour.

ROWE will be available in the UK for sectors including automotive and

motorcycle, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine, industrial, and

agricultural as well as ROWE’s unique range of motorsport products.

ROWE customers can use the online oil finder tool to find the correct ROWE

product for their vehicle. For more information, visit:

https://www.rowe-oil.com/en/ oil-guide