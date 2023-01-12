Technical packaging textiles with 35% less CO2 emissions

By using a high share of recycled content in its Evolon® materials,

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg) offers technical packaging

textiles with a carbon footprint decreased by 35%. An independent LCA study

showed additional benefits such as energy resource savings and lower water

use. Furthermore, Evolon® fabrics provide sustainability benefits over the

packaging entire life cycle thanks to high end performance and durability.

By replacing virgin PET with recycled PET, the cradle-to-gate carbon

footprint of Evolon® packaging textile materials decreased by 35%. This is

the result of a study by an independent LCA and eco-design consultancy firm,

which made a Cradle-to-Gate assessment of several Evolon® products using

virgin PET or recycled PET. The study was finalized in 2022 and conducted

according to the principles of ISO 14040/ ISO 14044 standards, following the

recommendations of the Product Environmental Footprint and the Circular

Footprint Formula.

The study highlighted additional significant benefits on other criteria such

as lower water use, reduced emissions into water, lower ozone formation, as

well as important savings of minerals, metals and energy carrier resources.

Last but not least, Freudenberg has identified the highest priority areas of

work to decrease the material’s CO2 emissions further on.

Sustainability over the entire packaging life cycle

Evolon® microfilament textiles have a small carbon footprint because their

manufacturing process uses low CO2 energy sources. The fabrics are

lightweight and can be reused throughout entire production programs, e.g. of

a car model when it is about the automotive industry. Furthermore, the new

Evolon® RE fabrics contain up to 85% of recycled PET which is produced

in-house out of post-consumer PET bottles.

Evolon® textiles are suitable for reusable technical packaging, which

eliminate the use of thousands of disposable packaging materials. Evolon®

fabrics offer scratch-free, lint-free, high-end surface protection for

molded plastic parts, painted parts and other sensitive industrial and

automotive parts during transport. This contributes to lower the scrap rate

of parts and provide both financial and ecological benefits. By using

Evolon® reusable packaging to transport highly-sensitive parts, customers

can increase their efficiency and save resources.