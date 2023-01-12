Strategic partnership: Elaphe and McLaren Applied pave the way for highly efficient and hyper-responsive EVs

Elaphe and McLaren Applied’s partnership is founded on a shared DNA and a clear vision to support a new vehicle segment of highly efficient and hyper-responsive electric vehicles. The companies are collaborating to provide an in-wheel propulsion system, coupling McLaren Applied’s innovations in inverter technology with Elaphe’s cutting-edge direct-drive in-wheel motors and vehicle controls. The combined in-wheel propulsion system offers best-in-class long-range cruising efficiency and unmatched vehicle controllability, with a torque response five times faster compared to existing systems.

Elaphe and McLaren Applied are standing out from the crowd with real added value for the next wave of electric vehicles. Their strategic cooperation in cutting-edge powertrain components is enabling vehicle design freedom and superior vehicle energy efficiency.

The world is experiencing unprecedented changes, almost nowhere as profoundly as in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles have established a firm foothold and are poised to grow rapidly, fueled by innovation and market demand. However, to make an impact, a holistic approach in vehicle and powertrain architecture is required to address more wholly the raw material, range, and energy consumption concerns that come with the wide adoption of electric vehicles.

The next wave of electric vehicles stands to benefit from innovations that have been developed by Elaphe and McLaren Applied. Together they form a firm foundation for a new breed of electric vehicles.

Elaphe’s vehicle motion control platform

Elaphe is a global leader in in-wheel propulsion system technology and has demonstrated superior energy efficiency of over 97% with groundbreaking results on vehicles such as the Lightyear Zero and Aptera. Elaphe’s in-wheel technology with torque densities up to 460 Nm/liter and 100Nm/kg takes advantage of the high control bandwidth of each wheel to enable premium safety capability and SW-defined driving character of vehicles. Efficient and robust in-wheel motor technology, advanced direct-drive-motor control software, and safe multiple-wheel drive controls are the fabric of Elaphe’s involvement in this partnership.

McLaren Applied is a market leader in high-performance, high-efficiency power electronics, having been chosen to supply inverters for the McLaren P1 in 2012 and Formula 1 and Formula E since 2013. McLaren Applied has brought this technology to the wider automotive market with its next-generation 800V Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter, IPG5. IPG5 offers unrivalled gravimetric and volumetric power density of 90kVA/kg and 130kVA/L respectively, variable switching frequency, and efficiency of up to 99%. This class-leading inverter can directly improve overall vehicle efficiency alongside its ability to tune unparalleled driving dynamics.

McLaren Applied’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) IPG5 inverter

The companies are collaborating to provide an in-wheel propulsion system, coupling McLaren Applied's innovations in inverter technology with Elaphe's cutting-edge direct-drive in-wheel motors and vehicle controls.

Elaphe SW-defined platform with advanced control algorithms

Together, the in-wheel system allows significant space and weight savings for reduced vehicle energy consumption – offering automakers the ability to design for minimized aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance.

Elaphe will be showcasing its software and hardware solutions, and McLaren Applied's IPG5 inverter, at CES2023.

About Elaphe:

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. is a leading EU-based developer and manufacturer of disruptive in-wheel electric propulsion systems for electric and hybrid vehicles. The in-wheel architecture enables new vehicle platforms with ultimate design freedom with packaging, efficiency and control benefits. Elaphe technology is an enabler of new exciting stories that are on the rise in the EV market.

