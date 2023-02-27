Eaton introduces 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicles

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility

business has introduced a 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified

vehicle (EV) batteries. The valve is uniquely positioned by being capable of

three unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as

well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a

vehicle’s battery pack.

“Following the recent introduction of our single-stage battery vent, we

continue to add to our battery safety portfolio,” said Jens Buhlinger,

manager, Battery Technology Development, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We’re

excited to offer a 3-in-1 technology that helps ensure the system integrity

of increasingly powerful EVs.”

The vent’s battery case leak-check feature eliminates the need to install

the vent valve as the final step of the battery assembly process, which is

the standard in today’s EV architectures. Leak testing with Eaton’s 3-in-1

battery vent valve is more thorough than traditional methods, as it includes

testing the sealing surface of the vent itself when the battery vent valve

is already assembled. Eaton also developed a tool for its customers to

actuate the leak-check mechanism on their assembly lines, allowing for

testing through pressurization or a vacuum.

Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is precisely and flexibly designed to meet

specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation

technology allows Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure

requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale.

The valve’s proven resealing technology enables manufacturers to specify

very low opening pressures. The 3-in-1 battery vent valve also features a

low-flow breathing mode that allows air to move through porous material to

normalize pressure during regular operation.

“Our new 3-in-1 battery vent valve can be assembled both through our robust

quick-connect feature or by a screwed metal-to-metal connection, providing

our customers the freedom to choose their preferred assembly method while

ensuring a sturdy connection that stays in place,” Buhlinger said.

Learn more about Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the

quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are

guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to

help our customers manage power – today and well into the future. By

capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and

digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable

energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management

challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on

the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022

and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit

www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.