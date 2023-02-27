Eaton introduces 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicles

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility
business has introduced a 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified
vehicle (EV) batteries. The valve is uniquely positioned by being capable of
three unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as
well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a
vehicle’s battery pack.
“Following the recent introduction of our single-stage battery vent, we
continue to add to our battery safety portfolio,” said Jens Buhlinger,
manager, Battery Technology Development, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We’re
excited to offer a 3-in-1 technology that helps ensure the system integrity
of increasingly powerful EVs.”
The vent’s battery case leak-check feature eliminates the need to install
the vent valve as the final step of the battery assembly process, which is
the standard in today’s EV architectures. Leak testing with Eaton’s 3-in-1
battery vent valve is more thorough than traditional methods, as it includes
testing the sealing surface of the vent itself when the battery vent valve
is already assembled. Eaton also developed a tool for its customers to
actuate the leak-check mechanism on their assembly lines, allowing for
testing through pressurization or a vacuum.
Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is precisely and flexibly designed to meet
specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation
technology allows Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure
requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale.
The valve’s proven resealing technology enables manufacturers to specify
very low opening pressures. The 3-in-1 battery vent valve also features a
low-flow breathing mode that allows air to move through porous material to
normalize pressure during regular operation.
“Our new 3-in-1 battery vent valve can be assembled both through our robust
quick-connect feature or by a screwed metal-to-metal connection, providing
our customers the freedom to choose their preferred assembly method while
ensuring a sturdy connection that stays in place,” Buhlinger said.
Learn more about Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve.
