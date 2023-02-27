Cinemo Expands Best-in-Class Infotainment Portfolio to New Markets at Mobile World Congress 2023

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive-grade multimedia

playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware,

will be showcasing brand new infotainment technology use cases – set to

transform how manufacturers deliver screen experiences to their customers –

at Mobile World Congress 2023.

With technology trusted by a range of businesses – from the largest

high-tech and consumer electronics companies to leading content providers,

system integrators, industry associations – and a strong network of

partners, Cinemo continues to develop its unique portfolio, for any digital

screen.

Cinemo’s established and ongoing success in enabling unparalleled digital

media experiences in the complex and competitive automotive market ensures

the company is best placed to deliver bespoke use cases in other industries

where consumers are engaging with screens on the move.

To provide inspiration for OEMs who want to create their own innovative

screen products, the company will be showcasing example use cases to

demonstrate how its technology is being used in in-vehicle aftermarket

infotainment, connected health and fitness devices, and digital signage, at

Booth CS104, Congress Square.

You will be able to experience a variety of real-world scenarios for these

markets including:

BYOD / screen mirroring, which allows content sharing from a personal mobile

device to any screen

Streaming of the world’s leading video-on-demand and music services,

delivering optimal consumer choice

Enabling a multi-seat experience for joint video viewing and gaming

Synchronized media playback for the most efficient content distribution for

use with any screen size and resolution

Whether embedded or delivered through the cloud, Cinemo offers solutions for

every implementation requirement. This is achieved by combining

high-performance, high-quality, low-footprint, and cutting-edge technologies

in a truly system-agnostic design.

“Our experience in automotive has highlighted the increased need for OEMs to

be able to deliver fluid, seamless multimedia experiences to enhance the

consumer experience, whatever their device category. At MWC we will

demonstrate how our technology helps manufacturers in other industries to

truly and efficiently differentiate their offerings,” says Tristan Kleiner,

Director of Business Development at Cinemo. “We make every screen an

opportunity. Whether you’re looking to create an immersive retail experience

or provide gym equipment that gives your customers seamless access to the

latest streaming services or content from their own device on your device

screen – we can help you deliver it.”

