Cinemo Expands Best-in-Class Infotainment Portfolio to New Markets at Mobile World Congress 2023

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive-grade multimedia
playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware,
will be showcasing brand new infotainment technology use cases – set to
transform how manufacturers deliver screen experiences to their customers –
at Mobile World Congress 2023.
With technology trusted by a range of businesses – from the largest
high-tech and consumer electronics companies to leading content providers,
system integrators, industry associations – and a strong network of
partners, Cinemo continues to develop its unique portfolio, for any digital
screen.
Cinemo’s established and ongoing success in enabling unparalleled digital
media experiences in the complex and competitive automotive market ensures
the company is best placed to deliver bespoke use cases in other industries
where consumers are engaging with screens on the move.
To provide inspiration for OEMs who want to create their own innovative
screen products, the company will be showcasing example use cases to
demonstrate how its technology is being used in in-vehicle aftermarket
infotainment, connected health and fitness devices, and digital signage, at
Booth CS104, Congress Square.
You will be able to experience a variety of real-world scenarios for these
markets including:
BYOD / screen mirroring, which allows content sharing from a personal mobile
device to any screen
Streaming of the world’s leading video-on-demand and music services,
delivering optimal consumer choice
Enabling a multi-seat experience for joint video viewing and gaming
Synchronized media playback for the most efficient content distribution for
use with any screen size and resolution
Whether embedded or delivered through the cloud, Cinemo offers solutions for
every implementation requirement. This is achieved by combining
high-performance, high-quality, low-footprint, and cutting-edge technologies
in a truly system-agnostic design.
“Our experience in automotive has highlighted the increased need for OEMs to
be able to deliver fluid, seamless multimedia experiences to enhance the
consumer experience, whatever their device category. At MWC we will
demonstrate how our technology helps manufacturers in other industries to
truly and efficiently differentiate their offerings,” says Tristan Kleiner,
Director of Business Development at Cinemo. “We make every screen an
opportunity. Whether you’re looking to create an immersive retail experience
or provide gym equipment that gives your customers seamless access to the
latest streaming services or content from their own device on your device
screen – we can help you deliver it.”
About Cinemo
Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive-grade
multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and
cloud-access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly
optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo’s unified
middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index
virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud
content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the
automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into
entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and
rear-seat units, as well as automotive apps enabling powerful new use cases.