Renesas Develops Technologies for Automotive Communication Gateway SoCs

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced

semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has developed four

technologies for system-on-chip (SoC) devices for in-vehicle communication

gateways. These SoCs are expected to play a crucial role in defining the

next-generation electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture in automotive

systems.

SoCs for automotive gateways must provide both high performance to implement

new applications such as cloud services, and low power consumption when they

are not in use. They also need to deliver fast CAN response to support

instant start-up. Additionally, these SoCs need to provide power-efficient

communication technology that enables network functions as a gateway using

limited power and security technology to enable safe communication outside

the vehicle. To meet these requirements, Renesas has developed (1) an

architecture that dynamically changes the circuit operation timing to match

the vehicle conditions with optimized performance and power consumption, (2)

fast start-up technology by partitioning and powering essential programs

only, (3) a network accelerator that achieves a power efficiency of 10

gigabits per second/watt (Gbps/W), and (4) security technology that prevents

communication interference by recognizing and protecting vital in-vehicle

communication related to vehicle control.

Renesas announced these achievements at the International Solid-State

Circuits Conference 2023 (ISSCC 2023), February 19 – 23 in San Francisco,

California.

Details of the new technologies include:

1. Architecture that optimizes processing performance and power consumption

depending on vehicle conditions

Communication gateway SoCs need to deliver processing performance exceeding

30,000 Dhrystone million instructions per second (DMIPS) when running, while

also keeping standby power consumption to 2 mW or less in order to maintain

battery life. Typically, high-performance SoCs also have high power

consumption in standby mode, while low-power SoCs with small standby power

consumption have performance issues. To resolve this tradeoff, Renesas

combined in a single chip a high-performance application system and a

control system optimized for ultralow standby power consumption. The new

architecture controls the power supplies of these two subsystems and changes

the timing of circuit operation to achieve an optimal balance between

performance and power efficiency. This results in higher performance during

operation and lower power consumption during standby.

2. Fast start-up technology with external flash memory achieving the same

fast speed as embedded flash memory

Since communication gateway SoCs manage processing of critical functions

related to vehicle control, they must be able to respond to CAN within 50

milliseconds (msec.) of start-up. However, if the SoC uses a process that

does not support embedded flash memory, the start-up program must be

encrypted and stored in external flash memory. This means that it takes

additional time to load program data and decrypt it. To solve this issue,

Renesas developed technology that splits the program into sections and

initially loads and decrypts only an essential portion for start-up, while

continuing to load the rest of the program in parallel. This enables a fast

response to CAN (50ms or less), even when using external flash memory.

3. Highly efficient network accelerator with 10 Gbps/W communication

efficiency

To allow air cooling and heat dissipation for electronic control units

(ECUs), communication gateway SoCs must keep power consumption to 7 watts or

less. Since computing processing performance of 30,000 DMIPS or higher

requires approximately 6 watts of power, only around 1 watt can be used for

network processing. This presents a challenge as the total communication of

10 Gbps must be achieved using 1 watt of power, with a processing efficiency

of only around 3Gbps/W when processed by the CPU. To work around this issue,

Renesas offloaded processing from the CPU to a custom network accelerator,

achieving higher efficiency at 9.4 Gbps/W. Additionally, Renesas boosted

efficiency to 11.5 Gbps/W by switching the routing method from a

conventional TCAM approach to a hash table in SRAM.

4. Security technology to prevent interference with communication requiring

high reliability

A communication gateway SoC performs a mixed set of tasks such as data

processing related to vehicle control that requires a high level of

reliability, and large amounts of random data communication with cloud

services and others. Since vehicle control is essential to ensuring safety,

protecting and separating mission-critical data is important. However,

despite the differences in data types, all data is transmitted through the

same in-vehicle network, leading to physical intersections and raising

security issues. To address this challenge, Renesas developed security

technology that analyzes incoming packets to the SoC. It determines whether

or not they contain essential data, and assigns them to different pathways

and control functions within the network accelerator. This prevents

interference with data that requires high reliability and safeguards

in-vehicle data communication from a variety of security threats.

These four technologies have been incorporated into Renesas’ R-Car S4

vehicle communication gateway SoC. With the latest R-Car S4, developers can

accelerate advances in E/E architectures, implement secure connection with

cloud services, and ensure safe and reliable vehicle control at the same

time.

