Quintus Launches Scalable Press for Solid-State Battery Production

Battery presses from Quintus Technologies will play a key role for research,

development, and mass production of solid-state batteries. In recent years,

the company has received a substantial number of orders for its battery

presses, which range in capacity from laboratory scale to pilot production

models.

Propelled by the drive for increased energy storage capacity, especially in

the vibrant market for electric vehicles (EVs), the advent of solid-state

batteries overcomes many significant drawbacks of current technologies.

“Thermal runaways in lithium-ion batteries are a continuing discussion topic

with respect to personal safety in the automotive and electronics industry,”

explains Jan Söderström, CEO and President, Quintus Technologies. “Unlike

conventional lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries do not contain a

liquid electrolyte, making them inherently safer whilst offering the added

benefits of improved energy density, shorter charging times, and a smaller

carbon footprint.”

Experiments have shown that extremely high pressure should be applied (from

5,000 to 6,000 bar/72,518 to 87,022 psi) in combination with elevated

temperatures (up to 200°C/392°F) to densify the solid-state cells, removing

porosity and voids and ensuring interfacial contact between the active

components. Consequently, an enhanced conductivity leads to superior

electrochemical performance.

Isostatic pressing is also used in the lamination of individual components

that are necessary to drive the development of future battery technologies.

Common application areas include cathodes, anodes, and composite materials

as well as electrolyte compaction.

The considerable number of battery press orders Quintus has received come

from companies around the globe in the solid-state battery manufacturing

chain, from R&D to pilot-scale production. Engineered for energy efficiency,

the presses are equipped with full digital connectivity with modern

human-machine interfaces and predictive maintenance.

“Solid-state batteries will account for a significant share of the battery

market in the coming years, especially in the automotive, aerospace, and

consumer electronics sectors,” Mr. Söderström observes. “This fast-growing

segment is helping to drive electrification and energy storage in a

sustainable and positive direction.

“As the leader in the production of high pressure equipment for more than 70

years, we are focused on the development of long-term customer

relationships,” Mr. Söderström continues, “offerings such as access to

global research partners and trials in our Customer Application Centers

strengthen our relationships with solid-state battery companies throughout

the supply chain. We are committed to helping the planet through the use of

our high pressure technology in close partnership with the industry.”

* About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The

company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems

in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal

forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation,

safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to

customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space,

aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in

Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more

information, visit https://quintustechnologies. com/