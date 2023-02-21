Quintus Launches Scalable Press for Solid-State Battery Production

Battery presses from Quintus Technologies will play a key role for research,
development, and mass production of solid-state batteries. In recent years,
the company has received a substantial number of orders for its battery
presses, which range in capacity from laboratory scale to pilot production
models.
Propelled by the drive for increased energy storage capacity, especially in
the vibrant market for electric vehicles (EVs), the advent of solid-state
batteries overcomes many significant drawbacks of current technologies.
“Thermal runaways in lithium-ion batteries are a continuing discussion topic
with respect to personal safety in the automotive and electronics industry,”
explains Jan Söderström, CEO and President, Quintus Technologies. “Unlike
conventional lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries do not contain a
liquid electrolyte, making them inherently safer whilst offering the added
benefits of improved energy density, shorter charging times, and a smaller
carbon footprint.”
Experiments have shown that extremely high pressure should be applied (from
5,000 to 6,000 bar/72,518 to 87,022 psi) in combination with elevated
temperatures (up to 200°C/392°F) to densify the solid-state cells, removing
porosity and voids and ensuring interfacial contact between the active
components. Consequently, an enhanced conductivity leads to superior
electrochemical performance.
Isostatic pressing is also used in the lamination of individual components
that are necessary to drive the development of future battery technologies.
Common application areas include cathodes, anodes, and composite materials
as well as electrolyte compaction.
The considerable number of battery press orders Quintus has received come
from companies around the globe in the solid-state battery manufacturing
chain, from R&D to pilot-scale production. Engineered for energy efficiency,
the presses are equipped with full digital connectivity with modern
human-machine interfaces and predictive maintenance.
“Solid-state batteries will account for a significant share of the battery
market in the coming years, especially in the automotive, aerospace, and
consumer electronics sectors,” Mr. Söderström observes. “This fast-growing
segment is helping to drive electrification and energy storage in a
sustainable and positive direction.
“As the leader in the production of high pressure equipment for more than 70
years, we are focused on the development of long-term customer
relationships,” Mr. Söderström continues, “offerings such as access to
global research partners and trials in our Customer Application Centers
strengthen our relationships with solid-state battery companies throughout
the supply chain. We are committed to helping the planet through the use of
our high pressure technology in close partnership with the industry.”
* About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The
company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems
in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal
forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation,
safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to
customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space,
aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in
Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more
information, visit https://quintustechnologies.