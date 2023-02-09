Registration opens for Automechanika Birmingham 2023

Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest automotive trade exhibition, has announced that visitor registration is now open, offering garage and workshop professionals free tickets to the event, plus free parking and breakfast as well as the opportunity to take advantage of key learnings, trends and the latest technology to futureproof businesses.

Taking place from 6 to 8 June 2023 at the NEC, Automechanika Birmingham 2023 will be the first UK event since 2019 and is already set to be a sell-out show packed with exciting brands exhibiting including Alliance Automotive Group, Arnold Clark Autoparts, Bosch, HELLA, NGK, Snap-On, Tool Connection, and ZF Aftermarket.

Plus, features including a Workshop Training Hub delivering technical seminars on engine fault diagnostics, MOT, diesel, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and more. There will also be a new Electric Vehicles (EV) Training Hub discussing EV and hybrid technology, and how garages can make the transition to EV repairs successfully.

Additional features include Modern Garage to showcase how new technologies can be effectively incorporated into a modern workshop and moving towards a digital future, along with an Aftermarket Conference and Supply Chain conference for the latest news and advice from the sector, plus key debates on legislation for the future of the industry, and a Talent & Skills Conference discussing how to gain, train and retain talent in the industry.

More than 500 exhibitors will come together from the aftermarket, offering visitors special show deals and offers, as well as over 50 new product launches and giveaways worth over £50,000.

Visitors can also benefit from a comprehensive programme to choose from more than 192 hours of free skills training, technical talks and topical discussions on current industry issues and inspiring new technology, as well as live demonstrations, all presented by industry experts.

Simon Albert, managing director of event organisers Messe Frankfurt UK, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors for 2023 and welcoming visitors. They’ll have access to the very best information, training, latest products and services and will get to meet the industry’s leading suppliers.

“Set to be bigger and better than ever before, visitors to Automechanika Birmingham 2023 will be able to get a first-hand look at the latest trends, products and technologies in the market to future-proof their businesses and more.”

The Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) has also announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Garage Awards in partnership with Automechanika Birmingham in 2023 to celebrate the very best of the garage industry and acknowledge the commitment and dedication independent garages and technicians have made to ensuring affordable mobility in the UK over the past few years.

Being held on Wednesday 7 June at Hilton Metropole NEC, nominations for the Garage Awards are now open and can be made here <https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IAAFAwards> .

Ticket registration is sponsored by BookMyGarage.com, to claim a complimentary ticket visit https://automechanika-2023.reg.buzz/press

