Software architects: Mercedes-Benz previews its operating system MB.OS

Mercedes-Benz detailed its plans as the architect of its own operating

system MB.OS, which will be introduced mid-decade with the new MMA platform

(Mercedes Modular Architecture). MB.OS is designed and developed in-house to

retain full control over the customer relationship, ensure data privacy, and

to leverage the unique integration of all car functions. Based on a

purpose-built chip-to-cloud architecture, MB.OS benefits from full access to

all vehicle domains: infotainment, automated driving, body & comfort,

driving & charging. This strategic approach allows the world’s most valuable

luxury automotive brand1 to offer its customers a differentiated, superior

product experience.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are dedicated to building the world’s most desirable

cars. Accordingly, we made the decision to be the architects of our own

operating system – a unique chip-to-cloud architecture that leverages its

full access to our vehicles’ hardware- and software components. By combining

this in-house expertise with a selection of world-class partners, we will

create an outstanding customer experience, from driving assistance,

navigation and entertainment, all the way to integrated charging. MB.OS will

feature full upgradeability and constant improvements.”

Ola Källenius, Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz

Building a proprietary system – open for partners

MB.OS is designed to connect the major aspects of the company’s value chain,

including development, production, omni-channel commerce and services –

effectively making it an operating system for the entire Mercedes-Benz

business. That’s why the effects of MB.OS range from decoupling development

cycles to enhancing customer lifetime value long after the original car

purchase.

The company created its operating system to be standardized across the

entire vehicle portfolio, fully updateable for rapid product upgrades and

deliberately open for selected partners. While Mercedes-Benz defines and

controls the architecture with its own hardware and software base layer, the

integration of leading technology players grants customers access to

best-in-class services, content and functions.

These MB.OS partners include NVIDIA, which provides its software, data and

AI expertise as well as its Orin system-on-chip to enhance benchmark SAE

Level 2 and Level 3 automated driving systems. Vehicle variants will also be

equipped with next-generation sensors, including Light Detection and Ranging

(LiDAR) sensors from Luminar. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced its most recent

partnership – the new long-term strategic collaboration with Google to

develop and implement a next-generation in-car navigation experience.

Elevating the infotainment experience

Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to build its own branded

navigation experience based on new in-car data and navigation capabilities

from the Google Maps Platform – embedded into MB.OS. This aims to give the

luxury carmaker access to Google’s leading geospatial offering, including

real-time and predictive traffic information, automatic rerouting, and more.

To enrich the user experience, drivers will also be able to use the YouTube

app on the infotainment system when parked and while using the DRIVE PILOT

Level 3 conditionally automated driving system, where permitted. In

addition, Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to Place Details provided

by Google, helping them find detailed information about more than 200

million businesses and places around the world, including business hours,

photos, ratings, and reviews. Place Details provided by Google will be

available starting today in all vehicles with the latest generation of MBUX

in applicable markets2.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz drivers will continue to benefit from the

native integration of essential navigation functionalities, which are

unavailable from off-the-shelf infotainment systems. One example is precise

and reliable range management for electric vehicles. This is only possible

because MB.OS has access to all vehicle data such as state of charge and

energy consumption – underlining the strategic rationale of combining

proprietary assets with selected partnerships.

Mercedes-Benz will further expand its infotainment features with new

partnerships for leading video, gaming and productivity applications. MB.OS

will open up a new dimension of in-car gaming through Antstream for arcade

games. In-car video conferencing solutions will be expanded by adding the

popular services Webex and Zoom. In addition, leading dedicated content from

Tencent will serve the specific customer preferences in China even better.

A precursor to MB.OS will already be available in the new E-Class starting

in 2023 with the third generation of MBUX. A new MBUX API for Android allows

the installation of third-party apps, offering a better user experience

compared to mirrored apps.

Advancing automated driving

The next generation of SAE Level 2 automated driving will start in the Entry

segment, leveraging the full potential of machine learning. A comprehensive

set of sensors will be available in the MMA platform, which will also

benefit from new dimensions of processing power. The sensor setup will be

designed to suit the high demands of urban environments, specifically the

presence of pedestrians and dense, complex traffic patterns. Where local

regulations allow, Mercedes-Benz customers will be able to enjoy more

comfort, including hands-free driving while keeping the eyes on the road. In

China, navigation-based system-initiated lane changes will also be

available, based on a map data from the Chinese local partner AMAP.

The company is focusing on Level 3 conditionally automated driving with the

ultimate goal of driving at speeds of up to 130 km/h in its final iteration.

To achieve this, Mercedes-Benz has partnered with NVIDIA to build fully

programmable and updateable driving automation systems. The “driving brain”

of the vehicle is the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-chip, capable of

conducting 254 trillion operations per second to process data from a suite

of sensors surrounding the vehicle. The system’s “eyes”, also called

perception systems, alongside radar sensors and cameras, are LiDAR sensors

from Mercedes-Benz partner Luminar. Luminar’s next-generation IRIS sensor

can recognize even small objects with low reflectivity in the infrared

spectrum. Additional redundancy in sensing modalities will ensure that the

system meets the highest Mercedes-Benz safety standards.

In China, Mercedes-Benz is engaging in a local cloud partnership with

Tencent to support its automated driving systems. An enriched UI for

automated driving functions including an advanced lane-level map view is

planned.

Offering flexible upgrades

The technological foundation of MB.OS further enhances the opportunities for

software-enabled upgrades. The Mercedes-Benz Operating System decouples

hardware from software, allowing for faster innovation cycles, increasing

the flexibility and speed of updates. Within MB.OS, everything will be fully

connectable through the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This provides the

basis for connected services for the entire vehicle fleet and allows

Mercedes-Benz to protect and leverage customer data, as the company retains

full control over all critical infrastructure.

Mercedes-Benz will offer new services that are more personalized and

convenient, thanks to the Mercedes me ID, which connects all

customer-related information: from purchase and financing to service

appointments right through to charging and payment data. It allows customers

to connect with Mercedes-Benz, personalize their settings and profiles and

receive offers tailored to their specific needs.

To simplify the customer experience, personalized services and upgrades will

translate into three convenient bundles: MB.CONNECT, MB.CHARGE, MB.DRIVE3.

Vehicle functions such as Navigation, Remote, Guard 360°, Entertainment and

Communication, as well as many others, will be united in the MB.CONNECT

bundle – and kept up to date via over-the-air updates. With MB.CHARGE,

electric vehicle customers will have access to flexible and attractive

tariffs depending on how much they drive. MB.CHARGE provides maximum

transparency thanks to fixed-price charging rates as well as priority access

to the Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network.

With MB.DRIVE, customers will have the chance to expand the functions of

advanced driver assistance systems in their cars. All new models will have

the necessary sensing technology on board to enable Level 2 assisted

driving. Selected models can be ordered with enhanced assisted driving or

Level 3 conditionally automated driving with a fixed-term contract. From

2025 onwards, certain functionalities can be upgraded over the vehicle

lifecycle through the Mercedes me Store. To explore new functions and make

purchases, customers can access the Mercedes me Store via app, the web or

from inside the car.

Unlocking financial opportunity

The company is confident that this strategic approach to software and

hardware development will be the basis for lifetime revenues as well as

additional contributions. Already in 2022, Mercedes-Benz generated more than

1 billion euro in software-enabled revenues with products and services such

as navigation, Live Traffic or online map updates.

Further down the road, the company expects total software-enabled revenues

coming from MB.CONNECT and MB.DRIVE to grow to a low-to-mid single-digit

billion euro figure by mid-decade; evolving to a high single-digit billion

euro figure by the end of the decade. As of today, the company is on track

to exceed its own goal of 1 billion euro EBIT from digital services in 2025,

which is already part of the existing profit targets.

Software will become a substantial part of the company’s product development

process and investment plan, with 25 percent of R&D budget allocated to

software by mid-decade. The Group’s midterm investment reduction goals will

not be affected