Allegro MicroSystems Announces Industry’s First ASIL C Safety Rated Field Current Sensor for Electric Vehicle Powertrain Systems

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for
motion control and energy efficient systems, today announces the release of
samples for the ACS37601, an ASIL C safety rated, high-precision, field
current sensor with best-in-class accuracy for traction and auxiliary
inverter systems as well as battery management systems (BMS) in electric
vehicles (EVs).
Designers of inverter and battery management systems are challenged to
achieve higher safety targets based on new Automotive Safety Integrity Level
(ASIL) requirements.
To enable customers to meet these new safety requirements, while increasing
system efficiency and extending battery life, Allegro has developed the
ACS37601 programmable linear Hall-effect current sensor IC with overcurrent,
overtemperature, and self-test capabilities. Designed to achieve high
accuracy and resolution without compromising bandwidth, the ACS37601 is
Allegro’s highest-accuracy field current sensor for applications requiring
measurement capability greater than 200 Amperes.
“Allegro’s ACS37601 is enabling us to meet e-mobility functional safety and
accuracy requirements in our BMS and EV traction inverter current sensor
applications,” says Julio Urrea, Vice President of Business Development at
Littelfuse, a diversified industrial technology company empowering a
sustainable, connected, and safer world in the electronics, transportation,
and industrial markets.
To be used along with a C-core, the ACS37601 is the first ASIL C-rated field
current sensor that achieves 0.8% sensitivity error and less than 5 mV
offset error over the automotive temperature range, and-with 30% less noise
than legacy devices-this IC is ideal for battery management applications.
The high operating bandwidth from DC to 240 kHz and fast 2 μs response time
enable new performance in DC battery charging and high-frequency automotive
inverter applications. To support adoption of the most advanced
microprocessors without requiring additional components, the ACS37601 works
with 5 V or 3.3 V power supplies.
“Littelfuse has a history of excellence as an automotive supplier with a
tremendous global footprint. We are excited to work with them to deliver
industry-leading magnetic current sensor accuracy and safety to EV
powertrain applications,” says Shaun Milano, Business Unit Director for
Current Sensors at Allegro.
To help designers deliver the most-advanced ASIL-compliant battery
management and inverter systems, samples of the ACS37601 are currently
offered in an extremely thin (1 mm-thick), 4-pin single in-line package
(SIP), referred to as the KT package. The KT package is available in
straight leads (suffix TN) as well as a lead-formed option (suffix TH),
enabling surface-mount assembly and a high tolerance to mechanical
vibrations. The package is lead (Pb) free, with 100% matte tin leadframe
plating. For datasheets and samples, contact an Allegro sales office.
