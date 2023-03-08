RoboSense Launches RS-Fusion-P6, Automotive-Grade Solid-State LiDAR Perception Solution for L4 Autonomous Driving

RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, has

announced the launch of its first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR

perception solution for L4 autonomous driving, the RS-Fusion-P6 (P6). With

advanced software and hardware support from RoboSense, the P6 provides

precise and intelligent environmental perception capabilities, enabling

autonomous vehicles to navigate through complex driving scenarios with ease,

helping to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and promoting the rapid

implementation of large-scale autonomous driving commercial operations.

As an automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR perception solution, the P6

perfectly integrates hardware based on two-dimensional MEMS scanning

technology and software based on artificial intelligence technology, fully

demonstrating the leading level of RoboSense’s core technologies in the

areas of chips, hardware, and software.

RoboSense’s RS-Fusion-P6 solution is designed to be flexible and scalable,

making it suitable for a wide range of autonomous driving applications. It

can be customized to meet the specific needs of different vehicle platforms

and applications, providing a high level of performance and accuracy for all

types of autonomous driving scenarios.

The P6 offers high-performance perception capabilities for full-scene

environments from start to finish, making it ideal for a range of driving

scenarios, including city streets, highways, and everything in between.

Equipped with the four M-series solid-state LiDARs, the P6 offers dynamic

switching and high-resolution long-distance detection capabilities, enabling

intelligent perception over a 360-degree horizontal range, and allowing it

to detect traffic conditions up to 200 meters away. The P6 can quickly

process this data and provide feedback to the autonomous driving control

center, allowing the vehicle to react in milliseconds to any changes in the

driving environment.

P6 is equipped with RoboSense self-developed real-time point cloud

perception software Perception. Under the intelligent processing of

perception, P6 will be able to accurately process complex traffic

environment information. Even in challenging driving scenarios, such as

mixed traffic and inclement weather conditions, the P6 can accurately

identify pedestrians, electric vehicles, cars, trucks, and other obstacles

while tracking their speed, acceleration, and location. With this precise

environmental perception data, autonomous vehicles equipped with the P6 can

make accurate judgments and perform corresponding actions in real-time.

The launch of the P6 demonstrates RoboSense’s deep understanding of the pain

points in the autonomous driving industry. As the automotive industry

continues to rapidly evolve, the P6 provides a reliable and high-performance

perception solution that can help to accelerate the adoption of autonomous

driving technology. With the P6, RoboSense further expands its product

portfolio, which includes mechanical and solid-state LiDAR sensors,

perception software, and integrated sensing solutions.

With its advanced perception capabilities and robust product portfolio,

RoboSense is well-positioned to help accelerate the adoption of autonomous

driving technology across a range of industries, including transportation,

logistics, and mobility.

Full article of P6 in detail: https://www.robosense.ai/en/ne ws-show-1690

About RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading

provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR

sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D

LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems.