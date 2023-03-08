RoboSense Launches RS-Fusion-P6, Automotive-Grade Solid-State LiDAR Perception Solution for L4 Autonomous Driving

RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, has
announced the launch of its first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR
perception solution for L4 autonomous driving, the RS-Fusion-P6 (P6). With
advanced software and hardware support from RoboSense, the P6 provides
precise and intelligent environmental perception capabilities, enabling
autonomous vehicles to navigate through complex driving scenarios with ease,
helping to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and promoting the rapid
implementation of large-scale autonomous driving commercial operations.
As an automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR perception solution, the P6
perfectly integrates hardware based on two-dimensional MEMS scanning
technology and software based on artificial intelligence technology, fully
demonstrating the leading level of RoboSense’s core technologies in the
areas of chips, hardware, and software.
RoboSense’s RS-Fusion-P6 solution is designed to be flexible and scalable,
making it suitable for a wide range of autonomous driving applications. It
can be customized to meet the specific needs of different vehicle platforms
and applications, providing a high level of performance and accuracy for all
types of autonomous driving scenarios.
The P6 offers high-performance perception capabilities for full-scene
environments from start to finish, making it ideal for a range of driving
scenarios, including city streets, highways, and everything in between.
Equipped with the four M-series solid-state LiDARs, the P6 offers dynamic
switching and high-resolution long-distance detection capabilities, enabling
intelligent perception over a 360-degree horizontal range, and allowing it
to detect traffic conditions up to 200 meters away. The P6 can quickly
process this data and provide feedback to the autonomous driving control
center, allowing the vehicle to react in milliseconds to any changes in the
driving environment.
P6 is equipped with RoboSense self-developed real-time point cloud
perception software Perception. Under the intelligent processing of
perception, P6 will be able to accurately process complex traffic
environment information. Even in challenging driving scenarios, such as
mixed traffic and inclement weather conditions, the P6 can accurately
identify pedestrians, electric vehicles, cars, trucks, and other obstacles
while tracking their speed, acceleration, and location. With this precise
environmental perception data, autonomous vehicles equipped with the P6 can
make accurate judgments and perform corresponding actions in real-time.
The launch of the P6 demonstrates RoboSense’s deep understanding of the pain
points in the autonomous driving industry. As the automotive industry
continues to rapidly evolve, the P6 provides a reliable and high-performance
perception solution that can help to accelerate the adoption of autonomous
driving technology. With the P6, RoboSense further expands its product
portfolio, which includes mechanical and solid-state LiDAR sensors,
perception software, and integrated sensing solutions.
With its advanced perception capabilities and robust product portfolio,
RoboSense is well-positioned to help accelerate the adoption of autonomous
driving technology across a range of industries, including transportation,
logistics, and mobility.
About RoboSense
RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading
provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR
sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D
LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems.