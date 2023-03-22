North American Lithium Produces First Spodumene Concentrate as Restart Plans Advance

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a
leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric
vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced that its jointly-owned North
American Lithium (“NAL”) project has successfully produced initial spodumene
concentrate (“SC6”) as plans advance to fully restart the Quebec operation.
Approximately 70 metric tons of spodumene concentrate were produced as part
of commissioning with first shipment of saleable product targeted for Q3
2023.
Patrick Brindle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of
Piedmont Lithium, applauded the progress toward full-scale production. “This
initial production from NAL underscores the diligence and dedication of the
management team to restart the mine and concentrator both on time and on
budget. NAL is the most advanced lithium project in terms of development in
the U.S. and Canada, and we expect the operation to provide the only major
source of new SC6 production in North America in the near term.”
NAL is one of the projects in the portfolio of Sayona Quebec, a joint
venture between Piedmont and Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA). In addition to
Piedmont’s economic interest in the joint venture, the Company holds an
offtake agreement with Sayona Quebec to purchase the greater of 113,000
metric tons per year or 50% of the joint venture’s SC6 production. Piedmont
subsequently has agreements with LG Chem and Tesla to provide spodumene
concentrate from NAL beginning in H2 2023. Sayona Mining has indicated a
target of four shipments from NAL by the end of 2023 totalling 85,000 to
115,000 metric tons.
The statements in the link below were prepared by, and made by, Sayona
Mining. The following disclosures are not statements of Piedmont and have
not been independently verified by Piedmont. Sayona Mining is not subject to
U.S. reporting requirements or obligations, and investors are cautioned not
to put undue reliance on these statements. Sayona Mining’s original
announcement can be found here.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class,
multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition
to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North
America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide
producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from
assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina
Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships
in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium
(AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable
us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy
independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage.
For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit
www.piedmontlithium.com.