North American Lithium Produces First Spodumene Concentrate as Restart Plans Advance

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a

leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric

vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced that its jointly-owned North

American Lithium (“NAL”) project has successfully produced initial spodumene

concentrate (“SC6”) as plans advance to fully restart the Quebec operation.

Approximately 70 metric tons of spodumene concentrate were produced as part

of commissioning with first shipment of saleable product targeted for Q3

2023.

Patrick Brindle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of

Piedmont Lithium, applauded the progress toward full-scale production. “This

initial production from NAL underscores the diligence and dedication of the

management team to restart the mine and concentrator both on time and on

budget. NAL is the most advanced lithium project in terms of development in

the U.S. and Canada, and we expect the operation to provide the only major

source of new SC6 production in North America in the near term.”

NAL is one of the projects in the portfolio of Sayona Quebec, a joint

venture between Piedmont and Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA). In addition to

Piedmont’s economic interest in the joint venture, the Company holds an

offtake agreement with Sayona Quebec to purchase the greater of 113,000

metric tons per year or 50% of the joint venture’s SC6 production. Piedmont

subsequently has agreements with LG Chem and Tesla to provide spodumene

concentrate from NAL beginning in H2 2023. Sayona Mining has indicated a

target of four shipments from NAL by the end of 2023 totalling 85,000 to

115,000 metric tons.

The statements in the link below were prepared by, and made by, Sayona

Mining. The following disclosures are not statements of Piedmont and have

not been independently verified by Piedmont. Sayona Mining is not subject to

U.S. reporting requirements or obligations, and investors are cautioned not

to put undue reliance on these statements. Sayona Mining’s original

announcement can be found here.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class,

multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition

to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North

America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide

producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from

assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina

Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships

in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium

(AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable

us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy

independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit

www.piedmontlithium.com.