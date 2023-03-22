The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 2023 will be held at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from 22 March 2023 to 2 April 2023

Grand Prix International Public Company Limited announces the 44th Bangkok

International Motor Show, which will be held under the concept of “COLORFUL

EXPERIENCE”, affirming the greatness as the leader of automotive shows in

Thailand. More than 40 car and motorcycle brands are confident and have

confirmed their participation by presenting their new models with the latest

technology on display covering the entire exhibition space from 22 March

2023 to 2 April 2023 at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

Dr. Prachin Eamlumnow, CEO of Grand Prix International Public

Company Limited and the Chairman of the 44th Bangkok International Motor

Show 2023 revealed, “This year’s show is held under the concept of

“COLORFUL EXPERIENCE” to reflect a variety of experiences through the

endless development of automotive technology, especially the coming of

electric vehicles that are about to bring a new way of traveling in the new

era to everyone.”

“Bangkok International Motor Show is still an automotive show where

car and motorcycle dealers, manufacturers, and part manufacturers in the

automotive industry bring their products and technologies to participate in

the event for a long time. In 2023, there are more than 40 brands of car and

motorcycle companies attend and occupy the total exhibition space of over

170,960 square meters. This significantly means that the automotive industry

is confident and sees the importance of the Bangkok International Motor

Show. Moreover, it also confirms that we are the leader of automotive

exhibitions in Southeast Asia, in which the consumers have given their trust

for over 44 years.”

“For the direction of Thailand’s automotive industry in 2023, the

automotive industry, in general, begins to return to its normal conditions.

The parts shortage situation in the assembly line has been continuously

improving. Also, this year, the government has anticipated an increase in

the production of cars and motorcycles in Thailand, compared to last

previous year, while the economic conditions will continue to grow well. It

is believed that the automotive market will become lively again.”

“Especially for the EVs market which is expected to grow more than

last year. This is because consumers are now having a better understanding

of the new automotive technology that will change the way of traveling.

Moreover, supportive campaigns from the government in various aspects such

as the tax measures that allow consumers to own one at a reasonable retail

price, and the production measures that support the production for domestic

consumption and for exportation in the future. Therefore, this is another

year that Bangkok International

Motor Show plays an important role in driving the Thai automotive industry

with the introduction of electric cars and a variety of electric motorcycles

at the event.”

“The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show continues to receive the

kind collaboration from Ministry of Tourism & Sports, The Thai Automotive

Industry Association, Society of Automotive Engineers of Thailand, Thai

Auto-Parts Manufacturers Association, Thai Intelligent Transport Systems

Association, Royal

Automobile Association of Thailand (under Royal Patronage) (RAAT), and

Impact Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. in organizing the event.”

Mr. Jaturont Komolmis, Chief Operation Officer of Grand Prix

International Public Company Limited and the Vice Chairman of the 44th

Bangkok International Motor Show revealed, “Although the direction and

trend of buying-selling through online channels have played a vital role

nowadays, and has grown rapidly and continuously, it has a great effect to

the marketing practices and activities of the automotive industry

recently.”

“But, with more than 40 brands of car and motorcycle manufacturers

and dealers still bringing their products to participate in the show

covering over 170,960 square meters of exhibition space, it should show that

the Bangkok International Motor Show still plays an important role in

stimulating consumer demand and help support buying-selling activities in

the automotive industry as well.”

“Our target this year is to grow 15-20 percent in both the number

of visitors and the total booking number of cars and motorcycles. We believe

in our target because of various positive factors such as the relaxation of

COVID-19 measures, as well as the economic trend of the nation that has

started to recover, and the emergence of EVs for both cars and motorcycles

in the market. So, we are confident that the show will definitely grow this

year.”

“I am confident that Bangkok International Motor Show this year

will be another edition that expands our potential and greatness of

organizing the event to promote the economy and develop the automotive

business of Thailand. With an enormous amount of money invested in the show,

it helps create jobs in construction areas, designing areas, and various

employments in related fields. It stimulates the overall country’s economy

at no lesser than 50 billion Baht. This literally gives a positive effect on

entrepreneurs in the automotive industry and other related businesses.”

“However, on behalf of the Organizer of the show, I believe that

the automotive market of Thailand is special and has a unique

characteristic. Marketing practices through online channels for cars and

motorcycles will definitely be there in the future, but it will take time to

adapt to the new way of life. For this reason, Bangkok International Motor

Show still holds its uniqueness which is not just being a special modernized

automotive show, it is also an event that creates a greater liveliness and

vibes in the market. Consumers who visit the show also have the opportunity

to make decisions and have a variety of choices within one event. This helps

stimulate the economy and sales in the automotive industry both during and

after the event.”

Here is the list of the car and motorcycle brands who participating

in the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show; Ford, BMW, MINI,

Mercedes-Benz, Great Wall Motors, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maserati,

Peugeot, Jeep, Toyota, Lexus, BYD, MG, Mazda, Suzuki, Isuzu, Hyundai,

Hyundai Bus & Truck, Audi, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, NETA, Volvo,

Porsche, Bentley, Kia, Subaru, Thai Honda Manufacturing, Suzuki Motosales,

Yamaha, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Triumph, Kawasaki, Royal

Enfield, and Alpha Volantis. For more information, please visit Bangkok

International Motor Show website at www.motorshow.in.th

Mr. Anothai Eamlumnow, Chief Production Officer of Grand Prix

International Public Company Limited, and the Vice Chairman of the 44th

Bangkok International Motor Show said, “At the show, in addition to cars,

motorcycles, and auto accessories available to choose from and purchase, we

have prepared a variety of activities to present to visitors. This year we

carry on our e-Sport activities to respond to the popularity that continues

to grow for the last 203 years.”

“This year, we bring back the mightiness of on-ground e-Racing

after it has been paused due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The e-Racing zone

is located close to the skywalk connecting The Portal and Challenger 1.

There will be the organizing of the Gran Turismo Pro Series Thailand

Championship 2023, which is a Thailand championship competition that has

been held regularly. The competition will be held on March 25, 2023, and

April 1, 2023. There will be two main competitions for professional racers

to accumulate their points by using Gran Turismo 7 for the first time, which

is equivalent to the World Series, the world-class championship racing

competition that used Gran Turismo 7 for the last-year races.”

“Like always, Grand Prix International Public Company Limited has received

great cooperation from Polyphony Digital Inc., the copyright owner of Gran

Turismo 7, granting us to use Gran Turismo for the competitions. In this

event, we will arrange a total of 8 simulators to increase the excitement of

the competition and allow visitors to enjoy the full experience in the event

area.”

Mr. Peeraphong Eamlumnow, Chief Growth Office of Grand Prix

International Public Company Limited, and the Vice Chairman of the 44th

Bangkok International Motow Show said, “Throughout the past 10 years, Grand

Prix as the organizer has consistently improved many new services to

facilitate all exhibitors and visitors as well as provide new experiences,

especially by applying digital technology for the use of ticket

distribution, data collection, and the presentation of Virtual Motor Show

alongside the on-ground event during the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“This year, the organizer has collaborated with Tik Tok Thailand and Media

Intelligence or MI in creating Tiktok Motor Show in order to add more

channels for consumers to access interesting content about the show, and

there will be a Hashtag Challenge activity for visitors to join as well.”

“Moreover, this year, the organizer has added LINE Official Account or Line

OA to facilitate customers in purchasing tickets and registering to enter

the show. By doing so, it allows us to generate a database called “One

Data” to analyze customer behaviors and demands so that Grand Prix can

bring such data to develop new products to serve customers better. It is

also a new communication channel between Grand Prix and clients in regard to

new products and services covering auto and lifestyle categories, which

Grand Prix has developed for the growth of future businesses.”

We continue the lucky draw campaign of giving away cars and motorcycles for

visitors who purchase an admission ticket and for the visitors who book a

car or a motorcycle at the show. The lucky draw campaign is divided into 2

categories as follows;

1. Visitors who purchase an admission ticket and complete the questionnaire

will have a chance to win one of the following cars and motorcycles;

● 1st Prize: A NETA V electric car, worth 549,000 Baht

● 2nd Prize: A Kawasaki KLX230 motorcycle, worth 145,200 Baht

● 3rd Prize: A Yamaha Fazzio motorcycle, worth 52,323 Baht

● 4th Prize: A Honda Scoopy Urban motorcycle, worth 48,800 Baht

● 5th Prize: A Suzuki Address 125 motorcycle, worth 46,500 Baht

2. Visitors who book a car and a motorcycle at the 44th Bangkok

International Motor Show will have a chance to win one of the following car

and motorcycle;

● A chance to win an MG4 Electric, worth 869,900 Baht

● A chance to win a Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle, worth

139,000 Baht

The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 2023 will be held at Challenger

Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from 22 March 2023 to 2 April 2023. The

show opens from 12.00 hrs. to 22.00 hrs., and the ticket price is 100 Baht.

Outline of the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 2023

● V.I.P. Day: Monday 20th March 2023 (From 12.00 hrs. to 20.00 hrs.)

● Press Day: Tuesday 21st March 2023 (From 09.59 hrs. to 18.00 hrs.)

● Public Days: From Wednesday 22nd March 2023 to Sunday 2nd April 2023

(Total 12 Days)

● Weekdays Opening Hours: From 12.00 hrs to 22.00 hrs.

● Weekends and Holidays Opening Hours: From 11.00 hrs. to 22.00 hrs.

● Venue: Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani