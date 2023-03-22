u-blox and GMV Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Safe Positioning Solutions for Automotive Applications

u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless
communication technology and services, and GMV a company leader in
Navigation providing solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles proudly
announce their partnership agreement to combine u-blox’s GNSS receiver
hardware with GMV’s safe correction service, sensor fusion, and positioning
engine. The end-to-end solution addresses the needs of automotive
applications by providing a holistic safety approach that maximizes
performance and minimizes time to market costs.
The collaboration between these two safe positioning pioneers is a
significant step forward in the automotive positioning industry. From Q2
2023 onwards, u-blox will directly commercialize the solution, including
integration service and certification support to be provided jointly by
u-blox and GMV, for applications like ADAS Level 2+ and up to vehicle
autonomy.
Regarding the partnership, Miguel Romay, General Manager of GMV Satellite
Navigation Systems, said: “We are thrilled to partner with u-blox for a
common purpose: deliver a comprehensive safe positioning solution for the
automotive industry. Based on our combined expertise and experience, we will
provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for the current needs of
automotive Tier 1’s and OEMs worldwide.”
u-blox’s Head of Product Centers, Andreas Thiel, added: “For u-blox, this is
a natural fit partnership; we are both committed to delivering
high-performance and safe positioning solutions for the automotive industry.
Based on our complementing products, we are excited to work with GMV and
offer a comprehensive solution that provides next-gen safe positioning at
best-in-class performance.”
The collaboration between GMV and u-blox was forged at the recent Mobile
World Congress (MWC), Barcelona 2023. The two companies will work hand in
hand to integrate their respective technologies and provide a seamless
solution for the needs of future automotive applications worldwide.
GMV is a privately owned technology business group founded in 1984 and
trading on a worldwide scale in the following sectors: Space, Aeronautics,
Defense and Security, Cybersecurity, Intelligent Transportation Systems,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications and IT for government authorities
and major corporations. In 2021, it had revenues of nearly 260 million
euros. Working with a staff of over 3,000, the company now runs subsidiaries
in Spain, USA, Germany, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, UK, The
Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Colombia. Seventy five percent of its
turnover comes from international projects on all five continents. The
company’s growth strategy is based on continuous innovation, and it plows
back 5% of its turnover into inhouse R&D. (www.gmv.com)
u blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless
communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart
and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and
machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over
cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules,
and secure data services and connectivity, u blox is uniquely positioned to
empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the
Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. With headquarters in
Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in
Europe, Asia, and the USA (www.u blox.com)