u-blox and GMV Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Safe Positioning Solutions for Automotive Applications

u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless

communication technology and services, and GMV a company leader in

Navigation providing solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles proudly

announce their partnership agreement to combine u-blox’s GNSS receiver

hardware with GMV’s safe correction service, sensor fusion, and positioning

engine. The end-to-end solution addresses the needs of automotive

applications by providing a holistic safety approach that maximizes

performance and minimizes time to market costs.

The collaboration between these two safe positioning pioneers is a

significant step forward in the automotive positioning industry. From Q2

2023 onwards, u-blox will directly commercialize the solution, including

integration service and certification support to be provided jointly by

u-blox and GMV, for applications like ADAS Level 2+ and up to vehicle

autonomy.

Regarding the partnership, Miguel Romay, General Manager of GMV Satellite

Navigation Systems, said: “We are thrilled to partner with u-blox for a

common purpose: deliver a comprehensive safe positioning solution for the

automotive industry. Based on our combined expertise and experience, we will

provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for the current needs of

automotive Tier 1’s and OEMs worldwide.”

u-blox’s Head of Product Centers, Andreas Thiel, added: “For u-blox, this is

a natural fit partnership; we are both committed to delivering

high-performance and safe positioning solutions for the automotive industry.

Based on our complementing products, we are excited to work with GMV and

offer a comprehensive solution that provides next-gen safe positioning at

best-in-class performance.”

The collaboration between GMV and u-blox was forged at the recent Mobile

World Congress (MWC), Barcelona 2023. The two companies will work hand in

hand to integrate their respective technologies and provide a seamless

solution for the needs of future automotive applications worldwide.

GMV is a privately owned technology business group founded in 1984 and

trading on a worldwide scale in the following sectors: Space, Aeronautics,

Defense and Security, Cybersecurity, Intelligent Transportation Systems,

Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications and IT for government authorities

and major corporations. In 2021, it had revenues of nearly 260 million

euros. Working with a staff of over 3,000, the company now runs subsidiaries

in Spain, USA, Germany, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, UK, The

Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Colombia. Seventy five percent of its

turnover comes from international projects on all five continents. The

company’s growth strategy is based on continuous innovation, and it plows

back 5% of its turnover into inhouse R&D. (www.gmv.com)

u blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless

communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart

and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and

machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over

cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules,

and secure data services and connectivity, u blox is uniquely positioned to

empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the

Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. With headquarters in

Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in

Europe, Asia, and the USA (www.u blox.com)