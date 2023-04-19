AI Online

Avery Dennison joins the Global Battery Alliance

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is pleased to announce it has joined the Global Battery Alliance (GBA) – a partnership of 120 organizations and Governments dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability within battery production.

The battery sector is one of the first to be impacted by the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan,  which will see the implementation of Digital Product Passports (DPPs) for batteries from 2027. This mandates that information is provided ‘on the origin, composition, repair, and disassembly options of a product as well as how the various components can be recycled.’ Avery Dennison is a leader in the development of DPP solutions for multiple industries, and an active Associate Partner of the CIRPASS consortium which is advising the EU on the digital technologies and standards which should be used.

Avery Dennison’s atma.io connected product cloud currently manages over 28 billion items across the apparel, retail, food, and healthcare segments. Each of these items has been tagged with digital identification technology enabling detailed product and provenance information to be tracked across the supply chain and beyond – essential requirements of how Digital Product Passports will operate.
At the World Economic Forum in January, the GBA recently announced the world’s first proof of concept for a Digital Battery Passport. By joining the GBA, Avery Dennison will assist its partners to further develop the battery passport and utilize its experience of digitally managing billions of products on behalf of companies in similar industries where traceability and sustainability is vital.
Max Winograd, vice president, digital solutions at Avery Dennison comments: “The battery sector is undergoing significant transformation with the shift towards electric vehicles. All batteries large and small fall under the GBA and require innovative solutions that can be leveraged at scale. We’re looking forward to helping our GBA partners make the industry safer and more sustainable through our knowledge of supply chains and sustainability enabled through technology, and involvement in DPP-focused working groups.”
Inga Petersen, Executive Director at the Global Battery Alliance comments: “The battery sector is extremely diverse and complex and we need partners that can help the alliance overcome these challenges. We warmly welcome Avery Dennison to the Global Battery Alliance and look forward to working together, especially as we advance our battery passport flagship initiative.”

Wed. April 19th, 2023

