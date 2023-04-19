Creating the safer sustainable batteries of tomorrow – Meet Henkel at the Battery Show Europe 2023

As a global leader in automotive adhesives, sealants, thermal materials and

functional coatings, Henkel Adhesive Technologies is proud to be returning

to the Battery Show Europe – held in Stuttgart, Germany from May 23-25.

Visitors to the Henkel booth (Hall 10, Stand G10) can learn more about

leading-edge battery safety materials, thermal interface materials,

adhesives and sealants, dielectric coatings, and conductive electrode

coatings. As well as presenting solutions for the manufacture of safer,

longer-lasting and higher performing batteries, Henkel is focusing improving

sustainability, through debondable adhesives that facilitate repair, re-use

and recyclability. In addition to meeting and learning from Henkel experts

at the booth, and during a live product showcase, Henkel will be

participating in the Battery Show Conference: Dr. Keon Lee, Henkel’s global

expert on EV battery systems, innovation and product development will be

hosting a session on using advanced materials in the design of safer

batteries.

“A fundamental understanding of EV battery thermal runaways and the main

triggers behind them is essential for creating and implementing the best

solutions to tackle them”, says Dr. Keon Lee, Battery Expert and Senior

Manager Product Development at Henkel. “I am excited to speak at the Battery

Show Europe Conference this year where I will be sharing many insights about

Henkel’s journey to enable EV passenger safety with advanced materials.”

Battery safety and thermal propagation prevention

Helping OEMs and battery manufacturers develop safer batteries is a key

focus area for Henkel, which is innovating new materials and solutions to

support this critical requirement. Thermal propagation prevention materials

are vital in protecting the EV passengers from the risk of fire and

providing sufficient time to exit a vehicle in the case of fire. Henkel’s

battery safety materials include fire protection pads, fire protection

coatings and potting materials.

Thermal interface materials

Thermal management is a key enabler for efficient and safe battery systems.

This remains just as critical in both conventional cell-to-module designs

and the latest cell-to-pack designs. To support OEMs and battery

manufacturers’ take on this challenge, Henkel has developed a comprehensive

and innovative portfolio of thermal interface materials that includes

thermal gap fillers, thermally conductive adhesives and thermal gap pads

that are suitable for all different types of battery designs and

configurations.

Adhesives and sealants

Advanced adhesives are vital for efficient manufacture of battery packs and

modules that can meet the rigorous stresses of automotive applications. They

are also the key to greater sustainability by facilitating repairs and

serviceability. Henkel is meeting these demands with its wide range of

structural adhesives for bonding elements of the battery pack housing,

semi-structural adhesives to assemble cells to the module, adhesives for

battery cell assembly, as well as serviceable gasketing materials which seal

and protect the battery pack but also allow for reopening for second life

applications and recycling.

Dielectric coatings

Henkel will showcase its range of dielectric coatings. Typically applied at

the outer surface of the battery cell case as a replacement for PET-foil,

these enable fast UV light curing at room temperature while delivering high

dielectric strength and structural performance. Thanks to Henkel’s

comprehensive approach to creating automotive solutions, the coatings have

been designed to ensure high compatibility with Henkel’s thermal and

structural adhesives.

Conductive electrode coatings

To improve the overall lifetime performance and range of the battery, Henkel

offers conductive electrode coatings. Applied to the inside of the battery

cell, they reduce the internal electrical resistance of the cell and

increase the adhesion of the active material to the electrodes for both

lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

battery cells.

Hear directly from Henkel experts

As the focal point for Europe’s battery value chain, the Battery Show

Conference provides an unmissable opportunity to hear industry thought

leaders share their insights into current best practices and the innovations

that will transform tomorrow. On May 24, Henkel will be part of the

conference’s “Battery Design and Management” track. Dr. Keon Lee, Henkel’s

global expert on battery systems, innovation and product development will

host a session entitled “How to test and design a safe battery system with

advanced materials?”

“The Henkel E-Mobility team is proud to be helping our customers with our

know-how on reliable and cost-efficient large-scale manufacturing with

performance-driven and high-impact solutions. This year at the Battery Show

Europe, we are very happy to meet our customers to showcase Henkel’s

comprehensive solution portfolio for different EV battery designs. This will

include our latest exciting innovations for new cell-to-pack designs with

our thermally conductive adhesives, dielectric coatings and debondable

adhesives for example”, says Frank Kerstan, Head of E-Mobility Europe at

Henkel.

Henkel will also be hosting a special “live product showcase” at the booth

on 24 May at 11.00 am which will present the company’s latest innovations

and solutions for EV battery systems.