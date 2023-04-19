General Motors Names Inteva Products a 2022 Supplier of the Year

General Motors recognized Inteva Products as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM

celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San

Antonio, Texas.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish

themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with

innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive

industry.

“Being named Supplier of the Year by GM is truly an honor,” said Gerard

Roose, President and CEO of Inteva Products. “Our global team is dedicated

to keeping our customers at the center of our business. That focus, and the

opportunity to create value in even the most challenging of situations,

empowers us. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our collaboration

with GM.”

“At Inteva, we hold a strong commitment to the development of new materials,

value-based innovations and advanced process technologies to better serve

our customers,” said Marco vom Wege, Vice President and Chief Commercial

Officer, Inteva Products. “This recognition in the category of Instrument

Panels and Door Trim demonstrates our drive to deliver the greatest value

solutions, while creating momentum for us in the future.”

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another

challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice

president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless

obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and

determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to

sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration

with the GM team.”

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global,

cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product

Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and

Aftersales and Logistics.

About Inteva Products

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing

innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle

quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design,

engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems,

Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one

supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing

excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on

innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based

solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and

maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company

updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an

all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of

this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything

from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its

subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information

on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in

vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com