General Motors Names Inteva Products a 2022 Supplier of the Year

General Motors recognized Inteva Products as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM
celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San
Antonio, Texas.
GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish
themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with
innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive
industry.
“Being named Supplier of the Year by GM is truly an honor,” said Gerard
Roose, President and CEO of Inteva Products. “Our global team is dedicated
to keeping our customers at the center of our business. That focus, and the
opportunity to create value in even the most challenging of situations,
empowers us. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our collaboration
with GM.”
“At Inteva, we hold a strong commitment to the development of new materials,
value-based innovations and advanced process technologies to better serve
our customers,” said Marco vom Wege, Vice President and Chief Commercial
Officer, Inteva Products. “This recognition in the category of Instrument
Panels and Door Trim demonstrates our drive to deliver the greatest value
solutions, while creating momentum for us in the future.”
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another
challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice
president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless
obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and
determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to
sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration
with the GM team.”
Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global,
cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product
Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and
Aftersales and Logistics.
About Inteva Products
Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing
innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle
quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design,
engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems,
Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one
supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing
excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on
innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based
solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and
maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company
updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an
all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of
this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything
from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its
subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information
on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in
vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com