SoundHound Launches Chat AI For Automotive As Study Finds 50% Of Regular Drivers Likely To Use Generative AI Capabilities

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice
artificial intelligence, today launched SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive,
an in-vehicle voice assistant that gives automakers and their customers
access to the most powerful voice AI technology available today.
SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive will be the first product to offer an
in-vehicle voice assistant that combines Generative AI capabilities, like
ChatGPT, with an established best-in-class voice assistant. The result is a
hands-free solution that gives drivers and their passengers seamless access
to a vast array of information domains enabled by complex conversational
capabilities.
Using a proprietary new approach, SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive also
avoids the kind of misleading and unpredictable responses now associated
with some large language models (LLMs). Known as “AI hallucinations” these
incorrect answers can result from technology that relies exclusively on
Generative AI.
Applying a mix of software engineering and machine learning, SoundHound’s
platform is able to intelligently select the correct response from the most
appropriate domain – whether that’s a Generative AI-powered answer, or the
kind of response LLMs can’t handle, like real-time questions about
navigation, weather, sports, stock, and flight status.
SoundHound Chat AI can integrate with any third party Generative AI model to
create a seamless conversational experience. The platform is able to keep
the conversation going, providing fast, accurate responses to queries
without frustrating results (no more “Sorry, I didn’t get that”).
“SoundHound is delighted to be the first to offer the automotive industry a
powerful voice assistant with the generative AI capabilities consumers are
excited about,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. “Our
vast experience with OEMs, and our advanced proprietary technical approach,
makes SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive the best possible option for OEMs
looking to deliver this world-changing technology to their consumers.”
To accompany the launch of SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive, SoundHound
also released a preview of key takeaways from a new research study into the
technology preferences of consumers who are regular drivers.
Key findings:
50% of all regular drivers said they would be likely or very likely to use
an in-car voice assistant with Generative AI capabilities.
75% of regular drivers who frequently use in-vehicle voice control said they
would be likely or very likely to use an in-car voice assistant with
Generative AI capabilities.
Over half of (57%) regular drivers under 35 said they would be likely or
very likely to use more sophisticated in-vehicle voice technology, with
ChatGPT-like responses.
Almost a third (28%) of drivers who currently rarely or never use their
in-car voice assistant would be likely or somewhat likely to use it, should
they be able to access Generative AI.
The most popular uses for voice assistants included navigation, radio, local
search, making and answering calls, and text messaging.
The most desired queries requiring more sophisticated generative AI
functionality included vehicle maintenance and rules of the road, as well as
questions about sights or attractions at destinations, recommendations for
scenic routes, and other road trip/car-outing related questions.
The full results of this consumer survey will be discussed at a webinar on
June 1, entitled “How Generative AI Will Help OEMs Build Great In-Vehicle
Experiences.” Click here for further details.
To learn more about SoundHound for Automotive visit
https://www.soundhound.com/voi
Research Methodology
This CARAVAN survey was conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,008
U.S. adults ages 18+ who drive at least once a week. This survey was live on
April 5-16, 2023.
Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have
volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. All sample surveys
and polls may be subject to multiple sources of error, including, but not
limited to sampling error, coverage error, error associated with
nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options,
and post-survey adjustments.
Big Village is a collaborative and consultative research partner to hundreds
of organizations around the globe. We possess a wide variety of resources,
tools and technologies to collect and analyze information for our clients.
As a member of the Insights Association and ESOMAR (the European Society for
Opinion and Marketing Research), Big Village adheres to industry ethics and
best practices, including maintaining the anonymity of our respondents. Our
authorization is required for any publication of the research findings or
their implications.
Big Village has exercised its best efforts in the preparation of this
information. In any event, the company assumes no responsibility for any use
which is made of this information or any decisions based upon it.
About SoundHound
SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational
intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables
businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational
experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-MeaningR and
Deep Meaning UnderstandingR technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI
platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to
interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by
speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe,
including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Snap, Square, Toast,
LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com