SoundHound Launches Chat AI For Automotive As Study Finds 50% Of Regular Drivers Likely To Use Generative AI Capabilities

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice

artificial intelligence, today launched SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive,

an in-vehicle voice assistant that gives automakers and their customers

access to the most powerful voice AI technology available today.

SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive will be the first product to offer an

in-vehicle voice assistant that combines Generative AI capabilities, like

ChatGPT, with an established best-in-class voice assistant. The result is a

hands-free solution that gives drivers and their passengers seamless access

to a vast array of information domains enabled by complex conversational

capabilities.

Using a proprietary new approach, SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive also

avoids the kind of misleading and unpredictable responses now associated

with some large language models (LLMs). Known as “AI hallucinations” these

incorrect answers can result from technology that relies exclusively on

Generative AI.

Applying a mix of software engineering and machine learning, SoundHound’s

platform is able to intelligently select the correct response from the most

appropriate domain – whether that’s a Generative AI-powered answer, or the

kind of response LLMs can’t handle, like real-time questions about

navigation, weather, sports, stock, and flight status.

SoundHound Chat AI can integrate with any third party Generative AI model to

create a seamless conversational experience. The platform is able to keep

the conversation going, providing fast, accurate responses to queries

without frustrating results (no more “Sorry, I didn’t get that”).

“SoundHound is delighted to be the first to offer the automotive industry a

powerful voice assistant with the generative AI capabilities consumers are

excited about,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. “Our

vast experience with OEMs, and our advanced proprietary technical approach,

makes SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive the best possible option for OEMs

looking to deliver this world-changing technology to their consumers.”

To accompany the launch of SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive, SoundHound

also released a preview of key takeaways from a new research study into the

technology preferences of consumers who are regular drivers.

Key findings:

50% of all regular drivers said they would be likely or very likely to use

an in-car voice assistant with Generative AI capabilities.

75% of regular drivers who frequently use in-vehicle voice control said they

would be likely or very likely to use an in-car voice assistant with

Generative AI capabilities.

Over half of (57%) regular drivers under 35 said they would be likely or

very likely to use more sophisticated in-vehicle voice technology, with

ChatGPT-like responses.

Almost a third (28%) of drivers who currently rarely or never use their

in-car voice assistant would be likely or somewhat likely to use it, should

they be able to access Generative AI.

The most popular uses for voice assistants included navigation, radio, local

search, making and answering calls, and text messaging.

The most desired queries requiring more sophisticated generative AI

functionality included vehicle maintenance and rules of the road, as well as

questions about sights or attractions at destinations, recommendations for

scenic routes, and other road trip/car-outing related questions.

The full results of this consumer survey will be discussed at a webinar on

June 1, entitled “How Generative AI Will Help OEMs Build Great In-Vehicle

Experiences.” Click here for further details.

To learn more about SoundHound for Automotive visit

https://www.soundhound.com/voi ce-ai-solutions/automotive/.

Research Methodology

This CARAVAN survey was conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,008

U.S. adults ages 18+ who drive at least once a week. This survey was live on

April 5-16, 2023.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have

volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. All sample surveys

and polls may be subject to multiple sources of error, including, but not

limited to sampling error, coverage error, error associated with

nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options,

and post-survey adjustments.

Big Village is a collaborative and consultative research partner to hundreds

of organizations around the globe. We possess a wide variety of resources,

tools and technologies to collect and analyze information for our clients.

As a member of the Insights Association and ESOMAR (the European Society for

Opinion and Marketing Research), Big Village adheres to industry ethics and

best practices, including maintaining the anonymity of our respondents. Our

authorization is required for any publication of the research findings or

their implications.

Big Village has exercised its best efforts in the preparation of this

information. In any event, the company assumes no responsibility for any use

which is made of this information or any decisions based upon it.

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational

intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables

businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational

experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-MeaningR and

Deep Meaning UnderstandingR technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI

platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to

interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by

speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe,

including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Snap, Square, Toast,

LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com