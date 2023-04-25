Thinking about nearshoring? Here’s what you need to consider for your supply chain post-pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted how easily global supply chains can be

impacted by economic, environmental, and geopolitical forces. Now, many in

the automotive industry are looking to strengthen their supply chain

resiliency and better manage costs by moving their manufacturing operations

closer to customers.

As automakers consider nearshoring opportunities, it’s important to keep in

mind: the automotive supply chain looks very different than it did

pre-pandemic, and there are key strategies to consider when nearshoring and

trying to rebound production while saving costs. Pre-pandemic logistics

strategies are no longer as effective as the industry faces pressure to

recoup increased operating costs from the past three years.

Key Changes

Throughout the pandemic, the automotive industry saw significant inventory

and shipping challenges. Among top automakers, it wasn’t uncommon to exceed

logistics budgets by up to 200% due to high fuel costs, shipping rates and

dwell times. Now, automakers are faced with economic uncertainty and are

conflicted about keeping excess inventory when demand is so uncertain.

To remove some of this global volatility from their supply chains, many

manufacturers have nearshored to Mexico. In fact, throughout 2022, Mexico

experienced 12% FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) growth across 13 states due

to nearshoring efforts, the largest growth in the last 7 years. And the

highest jumps were in states where automotive manufacturing is historically

strong, including Monterrey which produces more than 20% of all auto parts

in Mexico. The National Association of Auto Transport in Mexico expects to

grow 20% in the next 4 years due to nearshoring efforts.

However, nearshoring doesn’t automatically protect from supply chain

disruption and increased costs. Every region comes with unique shipping

factors. Here are some things automakers must consider when assessing if

nearshoring is right for their operations:

The shipping environment of your new location. Every market comes with its

own unique challenges for shippers to consider. When determining a location

to shift operations, it’s important to understand the new factors that would

impact the supply chain.

For example, physical security is a bigger concern in some regions than

others. To mitigate the risk of losing cargo due to theft, diversifying

routes and border crossing locations can prevent repeat theft and delayed

shipments. Without completing a full assessment of the shipping

infrastructure, things like this can be missed and leave shipping operations

less efficient or more vulnerable to risks than before the move.

Customs and tariffs changes. Customs can make any international move

complex, but it’s important to understand the costs and trade procedures

that come with shipping from a new location. Moving from China to Mexico,

for instance, can come with tax incentives but only if certain requirements

are met.

To reap the rewards of USMCA, the free trade agreement between Mexico,

Canada and the U.S., companies need to meet a burden of proof that

manufacturing processes are making significant product changes before they

are shipped across the border. And because trade policy can change often,

it’s important to establish a trusted, knowledgeable partner for customs and

compliance before making the move to ensure cost savings is possible.

Cost. It’s easy to assume that moving manufacturing operations closer to a

product’s final destination would lower shipping costs, but that isn’t

always the case. Because of the complex global shipping environment and the

state of supply chain infrastructure in any country, ground transportation

can be equally as expensive as shipping containers across the ocean. This

spring, the cost of a truck from Mexico to the U.S. may be more expensive

than a container shipped from China to the same location.

One of the most significant cost savings opportunities from nearshoring can

be from decreased demurrage and detention charges. During significant dwell

times at the ports, automakers spend thousands of dollars from delays in

ocean shipping, often up to 30-40 days. If that same shipment was arriving

via truck from Mexico, it may only take 3-5 days and mitigate the risk of

delay. However, the cost of storage also needs to be considered since

transit times have been shortened significantly.

Assessing the cost variations that come with relocating operations is

important to understand the overall impact of nearshoring. For many

automakers, reduced risk of delay is worth a lot of money. Understanding the

overall cost of nearshoring requires a holistic look at the entire supply

chain so the decision can be made with all variables considered.

Flexibility is still crucial

The past few years have shown automakers the heightened importance of having

a supply chain that can adapt to changing situations.

Regardless of manufacturing location, no one can predict the future, and to

remain resilient, automotive supply chains need to be built with flexibility

in mind. For example, making sure all carriers aren’t based in just one

region can help protect shippers against congestion and geopolitical risks

in that part of the world. They can also leverage varying modes and routes

to ensure they can keep freight moving amidst disruption.

Working with a supply chain partner can help with understanding the varying

risks, costs, and opportunities that come with nearshoring. As automakers

consider nearshoring, it’s important to remember that flexibility is

necessary for every resilient supply chain and changing locations alone

can’t protect them from potential disruptions.

Mike Short is President, Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson and Lynda

Andersen is Director, Automotive North America at C.H. Robinson.