Sygic and P3 Bring World’s First Truck Navigation on Android Automotive OS to SPARQ

Leading in-vehicle navigation specialist Sygic, and P3, leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, jointly announce their new partnership which will enable large vehicle drivers to access Sygic’s highly functional professional navigation through the SPARQ infotainment system.

Sygic provides innovative multifunctional navigation solutions for cars, trucks, vans, and recreational vehicles. The company also delivers professional navigation solutions for businesses and municipalities, and provides custom solutions for the automotive industry. People in 115 countries around the globe rely on Sygic navigation software daily.

Until now, Sygic’s GPS navigation solution with specialized features for large-sized vehicles has never been widely available via in-dash infotainment systems. Now OEMs, automakers, individual truck owners and commercial fleet operators can get access to Sygic professional navigation directly via SPARQ’s app store, available in any vehicle running SPARQ IVI.

Sygic is widely acclaimed in this sector for its ability to embrace driving situations of a far greater variety and in more depth than other more conventional navigation systems.

Sygic was the first third-party navigation to support Android Automotive OS, Sygic’s trailblazing solution for trucks combines offline maps and online services, with additional information pertinent and useful to the driver. These include speed limit warnings and live traffic information, with voice guidance and notifications. The system also has additional settings dedicated to large vehicles and special features relating to cargo, EV routing, and other high-utility features that enable a safe and user-centric driving experience, with resources including fuel and drive time optimized.

“We are delighted to work with P3 and to join the fast-developing SPARQ community,” said Štefan Jančiga, Managing Director of Sygic Navigation. “P3 and Android Automotive OS are together propelling IVI into a new era, transforming what’s possible behind the wheel. Now with the partnership between Sygic and P3, owners and drivers of commercial vehicles can fully benefit from that transformation.”

“Openness and doing everything we can to meet the needs of our customers are core values for us at P3,” commented Marius Mailat, P3 digital services Managing Director and CTO.

“We are hugely proud to welcome Sygic into our SPARQ ecosystem; Sygic navigation is widely acknowledged as ‘best in breed’ in this space. SPARQ users, individuals as well as commercial users, can benefit from Sygic’s many unique features and superior coverage that add huge value to our Android Automotive OS-based operating system,” Mailat added.

P3 sees Sygic as a highly beneficial and complementary enhancement to its own navigation system within the SPARQ platform. The Electric Routes system developed by P3 provides the electric car driver with navigation, dynamic updates on charging status, as well as information and recommendations with mapping details regarding charging points along a journey.

SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ’s cockpit platform includes an app store, navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates.

About Sygic

With its vision to guide every person on the move, Sygic navigation apps have reached over 200 million downloads. Its solutions for the enterprise sector are navigating more than 3,000 fleets and 4 million professional drivers globally. The company was the first offline navigation vendor supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to its Electric Vehicle mode, Sygic was honored by Emerging Europe with a Global Champion Award 2021 for its contribution to a sustainable and innovation-driven Europe. The majority shareholder of Sygic is W. A. G. Payment solutions (known as Eurowag), which is one of Europe’s fastest-growing integrated payments and mobility platforms. Learn more at www.sygic.com.

About P3 digital services

With 27 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) based on Android Automotive OS. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution powered by Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing in-car infotainment operating system today. P3 helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car and truck makers rely on P3 innovations, including Renault Trucks Oxygen.

P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. With customers spanning a wide range of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 provides a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools that add tangible value to businesses and the customers they serve. P3 works in close collaboration with OEMs, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, public safety organizations and regulatory authorities around the world. www.p3-group.com