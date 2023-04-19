Keysight Expands Novus Portfolio with Compact Network Test Solution for Automotive and Industrial IoT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expanding its Novus portfolio

with the new Novus mini, a network test platform in a compact form factor

that addresses the needs of network engineers as they deploy automotive and

industrial internet of things (IoT) devices.

As enterprises transition to Industry 4.0 business models to take advantage

of digitalization, their reliance on connected IoT devices become more

important to business operations. Industries such as automotive and

manufacturing can improve safety and efficiency by connecting IoT machines

and sensors to business systems. However, system failures and downtime

caused by connectivity and network issues can result in high-risk,

life-threatening situations. To mitigate any potential problems, network

engineers must fully test the connectivity and performance of network

components and IoT devices before deploying them.

Keysight’s Novus mini addresses this need by giving network engineers a

compact, quiet, and affordable platform to test the performance and

conformance of their industrial networks. The Novus mini also supports

testing based on time-sensitive networking (TSN) standards, which is a

critical safety component in IoT applications such as the advanced driver

assistance systems employed in autonomous vehicles.

The following benefits are provided by the Novus mini:

Network testing value – A combined solution offering both traffic generation

and protocol testing in a single platform.

Compact, quiet, and affordable – Features the smallest footprint in the

industry, outstanding cost per port, and ultra-quiet, fan-less operation.

Validates layers 2-3 – Covers full performance and conformance testing.

Tests critical timing standards for industrial IoT – Supports full timing

testing and automated time TSN for 802.1AS 2011/2020, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qav,

802.1CB, and 802.1Qci.

Ed Agis, Avnu Alliance Work Group Co-Chair, Avnu, said: “The Novus mini

offers a comprehensive TSN conformance suite based on multiple Avnu Alliance

test plans for different applications and markets, enabling companies to

easily test their products on the path to interoperability.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test &

Security Solutions, Keysight, said: “The Novus mini provides real-world

validation and automated conformance testing for leading edge technologies.

Our customers must trust that their products consistently meet quality

standards and comply with regulatory requirements to avoid costly fines and

penalties. The Novus mini allows us to deliver this confident assurance with

a compact, integrated network test solution that can keep pace with

innovation as industries constantly evolve. As a member of the Avnu Alliance

community, Keysight is working with other market leaders to advance Industry

4.0 by crafting essential standards for the next generation of IoT.”

Keysight will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of network test

solutions for industrial networks, including the Novus mini, at Hannover

Messe 2023, Hall 14, Stand H06.

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring

world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering

market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers

develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product

lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in

communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive,

semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to

connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and

www.keysight.com.