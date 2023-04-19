AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Keysight Expands Novus Portfolio with Compact Network Test Solution for Automotive and Industrial IoT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expanding its Novus portfolio
with the new Novus mini, a network test platform in a compact form factor
that addresses the needs of network engineers as they deploy automotive and
industrial internet of things (IoT) devices.

As enterprises transition to Industry 4.0 business models to take advantage
of digitalization, their reliance on connected IoT devices become more
important to business operations. Industries such as automotive and
manufacturing can improve safety and efficiency by connecting IoT machines
and sensors to business systems. However, system failures and downtime
caused by connectivity and network issues can result in high-risk,
life-threatening situations. To mitigate any potential problems, network
engineers must fully test the connectivity and performance of network
components and IoT devices before deploying them.

Keysight’s Novus mini addresses this need by giving network engineers a
compact, quiet, and affordable platform to test the performance and
conformance of their industrial networks. The Novus mini also supports
testing based on time-sensitive networking (TSN) standards, which is a
critical safety component in IoT applications such as the advanced driver
assistance systems employed in autonomous vehicles.

The following benefits are provided by the Novus mini:

Network testing value – A combined solution offering both traffic generation
and protocol testing in a single platform.
Compact, quiet, and affordable – Features the smallest footprint in the
industry, outstanding cost per port, and ultra-quiet, fan-less operation.
Validates layers 2-3 – Covers full performance and conformance testing.

Tests critical timing standards for industrial IoT – Supports full timing
testing and automated time TSN for 802.1AS 2011/2020, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qav,
802.1CB, and 802.1Qci.
Ed Agis, Avnu Alliance Work Group Co-Chair, Avnu, said: “The Novus mini
offers a comprehensive TSN conformance suite based on multiple Avnu Alliance
test plans for different applications and markets, enabling companies to
easily test their products on the path to interoperability.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test &
Security Solutions, Keysight, said: “The Novus mini provides real-world
validation and automated conformance testing for leading edge technologies.
Our customers must trust that their products consistently meet quality
standards and comply with regulatory requirements to avoid costly fines and
penalties. The Novus mini allows us to deliver this confident assurance with
a compact, integrated network test solution that can keep pace with
innovation as industries constantly evolve. As a member of the Avnu Alliance
community, Keysight is working with other market leaders to advance Industry
4.0 by crafting essential standards for the next generation of IoT.”

Keysight will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of network test
solutions for industrial networks, including the Novus mini, at Hannover
Messe 2023, Hall 14, Stand H06.

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring
world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering
market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers
develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product
lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in
communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive,
semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to
connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and
www.keysight.com.

Previous posts

IDENTCO Introduces PCB Labels with Unique Material Composition That Protects Against Chemical Washes & High Temperatures
BlueSpace.ai Wins $1.6M Contract to Strengthen Perception Sensing Capabilities of the U.S. Army Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Alumobility Project Reveals Converting Steel Intensive Mixed Material Production BIW to Aluminum Intensive BIW Reduces Complexity

Next posts

Sygic and P3 Bring World’s First Truck Navigation on Android Automotive OS to SPARQ
Automechanika Kuala Lumpur sees a 46 percent leap in visitor participation
Web3 is becoming an increasingly important concept in the world of the automotive industry
Share Your News with Ai

Wed. April 19th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

3 min read

Comau key player in China to produce Hycan electric vehicles

12 hours ago John Larkin
5 min read

Growing Pains in The EV Battery Recycling Market

12 hours ago John Larkin
4 min read

Protected: The upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024 and the launch of Bitcoin ordinals for NFTs are potential game-changers that could further impact the market.

12 hours ago John Larkin
2 min read

General Motors Names Inteva Products a 2022 Supplier of the Year

12 hours ago John Larkin