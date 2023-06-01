Omni Logistics Wins Toyota’s 2023 “Service Over the Road” Supplier of the Year

Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics
solutions and specialized supply chain services, is honored to announce it
has been recognized as Toyota’s 2023 “Service Over the Road” Supplier of the
Year.
Omni Logistics has served as a trusted partner for Toyota providing
logistics solutions for transporting automotive parts. The recognition from
Toyota as one of its top suppliers further demonstrates Omni Logistics’
strong performance, reliability, communication, and safety practices for a
global automotive leader.
One of the biggest hurdles logistics companies face when providing “over the
road” transportation services is on-time pick-ups. Omni Logistics’ OTR
drivers and operations team members have built trusted relationships with
the Toyota teams and partnered with them to improve performance with on-time
pick-ups and deliveries.
Toyota values Omni Logistics for their remarkable flexibility as they
seamlessly adapt to any situation, effortlessly accommodating last-minute
changes such as picking up additional loads or efficiently canceling
scheduled loads on the day of. As a technology forward solutions provider,
Omni Logistics works diligently to create logistics efficiencies for its
customers. The partnership with Toyota has resulted in significant benefits
for their operations.
“Being recognized as a top supplier for Toyota, a global automotive leader,
is truly a great honor,” said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. “Putting
customers first and implementing bespoke solutions that address their
challenges is at the heart of our strategy. This recognition is another
testament to our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and ensuring
customer success.”
Omni Logistics is one of Toyota’s select business partners to be honored in
2023 across all departments.
About Omni Logistics
Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics
solutions provider with over 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations
serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In
addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes
beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply
chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique
characteristics of a customer’s freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary
data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain
inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a
signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating
supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more
sustainable transportation solutions.