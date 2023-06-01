Omni Logistics Wins Toyota’s 2023 “Service Over the Road” Supplier of the Year

Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics

solutions and specialized supply chain services, is honored to announce it

has been recognized as Toyota’s 2023 “Service Over the Road” Supplier of the

Year.

Omni Logistics has served as a trusted partner for Toyota providing

logistics solutions for transporting automotive parts. The recognition from

Toyota as one of its top suppliers further demonstrates Omni Logistics’

strong performance, reliability, communication, and safety practices for a

global automotive leader.

One of the biggest hurdles logistics companies face when providing “over the

road” transportation services is on-time pick-ups. Omni Logistics’ OTR

drivers and operations team members have built trusted relationships with

the Toyota teams and partnered with them to improve performance with on-time

pick-ups and deliveries.

Toyota values Omni Logistics for their remarkable flexibility as they

seamlessly adapt to any situation, effortlessly accommodating last-minute

changes such as picking up additional loads or efficiently canceling

scheduled loads on the day of. As a technology forward solutions provider,

Omni Logistics works diligently to create logistics efficiencies for its

customers. The partnership with Toyota has resulted in significant benefits

for their operations.

“Being recognized as a top supplier for Toyota, a global automotive leader,

is truly a great honor,” said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. “Putting

customers first and implementing bespoke solutions that address their

challenges is at the heart of our strategy. This recognition is another

testament to our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and ensuring

customer success.”

Omni Logistics is one of Toyota’s select business partners to be honored in

2023 across all departments.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics

solutions provider with over 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations

serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In

addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes

beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply

chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique

characteristics of a customer’s freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary

data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain

inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a

signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating

supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more

sustainable transportation solutions.