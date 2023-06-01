AI Online

ROHM Introduces Class-Leading Low ON Resistance N-Channel MOSFETs

ROHM Semiconductor have announced the RS6xxxxBx / RH6xxxxBx series of N-channel MOSFETs (40V/60V/80V/100V/150V; 13 part numbers) suitable for applications operating on 24V/36V/48V power supplies, such as base stations, servers, and motors for industrial and consumer equipment.

In recent years, worldwide power consumption has been on the rise, driving the need for industrial equipment (e.g., servers and base stations, along with various motors) to become more efficient. In a number of these applications that utilize medium voltage MOSFETs, used in a variety of circuits, manufacturers are demanding even lower power losses. However, general MOSFETs are characterized by two main parameters leading to power losses: ON resistance (RDS(on)), which is inversely proportional to chip size, and Gate-drain charge (Qgd) that increases proportionally with chip size, making it challenging to achieve both. ROHM has improved the trade-off between the two by adopting copper clip connections and improving the gate structure.

The new MOSFETs achieve an industry-leading[1] RDS(on) of 2.1mΩ – approximately 50% lower than conventional MOSFETs – by increasing device performance and adopting the HSOP8/HSMT8 package featuring low-resistance copper clip connections. In addition, improving the element gate structure reduces Qgd, which is generally in a trade-off relationship with RDS(on), by approximately 40% versus conventional products (comparing typical values for RDS(on) and Qgd for 60V HSOP8 package products). These improvements reduce both switching and conduction losses, greatly contributing to higher application efficiency. As an example, when comparing the efficiency of a power supply evaluation board for industrial equipment, ROHM’s new products achieve an industry-leading efficiency of approximately 95% (peak) in the output current range during steady-state operation.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to develop MOSFETs with even lower RDS(on) that reduce power consumption in a variety of applications, contributing to solving social issues such as environmental protection through energy conservation.

Product Lineup

RS6xxxxBx series
RH6xxxxBx series

Applications

Power supplies for servers and communication base stations
Motors for industrial and consumer products
Also suitable for a variety of power supply circuits and motor-equipped devices

Thu. June 1st, 2023

