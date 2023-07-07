7 Ways Automation Makes Manufacturers More Competitive

Consumers are demanding: They want quality and speed at the right price, and

they expect the manufacturing world to deliver. As organizations everywhere

try to meet evolving consumer requirements-all while managing safety,

efficiency, and logistics within their facilities-each one faces the looming

threat of competitors closing in. With so much on the line, manufacturers

are challenged to adopt smart approaches that keep their businesses both

profitable and competitive.

More and more, these approaches are being influenced by the prospect of

game-changing automation. By integrating smart automation solutions,

manufacturers can achieve the kind of operational outcomes that lead to

sustainable bottom-line success. In fact, sales of industrial automation

equipment, including fixed and flexible options, are on the rise-an upward

trend that’s expected to continue as innovation, advancement and the entire

industry landscape mold to the needs of the market.

I. FIXED VS. FLEXIBLE AUTOMATION

Fixed automation, sometimes called hard automation, refers to an automated

production process with a “fixed” sequence of operations determined by the

equipment’s configuration. Essentially, commands are programmed into the

machine to operate its cams, gears, wiring and/or other hardware that is not

easily changed over from one product style to another. Fixed automation

enables high production rates and is suitable for large-volume products of

identical specs. Examples include pneumatic (air-driven) devices, hydraulic

machines, electric cylinder assemblies, cartesian pick and place robots, and

parts feeding equipment. These options can be leveraged as standalone

automation or in tandem with industrial robots.

Flexible automation, also known as robotics, provides the opportunity to

accommodate changes and repurpose automation solutions for fluctuating

needs. Industrial robots can be programmed to perform multiple functions for

products of varying sizes and materials. Because reprogramming the equipment

in flexible automation is performed at a computer terminal (not on the

production equipment itself), there is no need to group identical products

into batches. A mixture of different products can be produced one right

after another. Common applications include welding, material handling and

machine tending, as well as picking, packing and palletizing.

For manufacturers considering whether new or additional automation might fit

into their current operations, it’s essential to understand how this

investment can positively impact the business. Here, we’re breaking down

seven of the most compelling ways leveraging automation can maximize

manufacturers’ competitiveness in the industry.

1. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION REDUCES LABOR COSTS.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics

(BLS), unit labor costs (the total labor costs required to produce a unit of

output) rose in the vast majority of manufacturing industries in 2019. Of

the 51 industries in durable manufacturing, 45 experienced rising unit labor

costs. Of the 35 industries in nondurable manufacturing, 32 recorded rising

unit labor costs.

For so many companies, labor is the predominant cost in manufacturing a

product, not to mention the most difficult one to manage. The most obvious

way that automation helps slash this expense is by requiring fewer workers

to produce the same number of manufactured goods. Fewer workers means less

monetary allocation for not only payroll, but also employee taxes,

healthcare benefits, insurance and other related overhead costs. Of course,

this is just one aspect of a much larger labor cost benefit.

Take the high cost of employee acquisition and turnover. For one thing,

worker shortages are a real and present challenge in some areas. Recent

findings from the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey show that the

number and rate of total U.S. job openings have increased to 6.6 million

(+617,000) and 4.5 percent, respectively. There is also the vastly

increasing number of Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) approaching

retirement age. In less than 10 years, all of the workers in this generation

will be 65 years or older.

At an estimated 73 million, this generation is one of the largest living age

groups, second only to millenniums-a population highly unlikely to gravitate

toward production roles in manufacturing facilities.

What does this all mean? Well, particularly for jobs that are demanding,

dirty, dangerous or downright unpleasant, the time and expense it takes to

fill open manufacturing positions amid current employment conditions can

become a major burden-one that automation plays an immense role in easing.

Finally, there’s the cost of absenteeism, which results in a lack of

consistency and predictability in terms of planning for production shifts.

When workers unexpectedly leave early or call out, it can cause significant

and costly disruption to production uptime.

2. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION MAXIMIZES CAPACITY UTILIZATION.

The capacity utilization rate is an important operational metric for

manufacturing companies, as it assesses their current operating efficiency.

Automation supports higher rates of capacity utilization by fostering

greater, faster output without requiring additional per-unit expense.

For instance, if you automate an existing process that was relying on human

workers for operation, now you have the ability to produce through lunches

and breaks, and even in the event of employee sickness or no-shows. In fact,

you could potentially run two 10-hour shifts via the automated process and

achieve the same output as you might over a 24-hour period consisting of

three 8-hour shifts (given, of course, that each person will require at

least one hour of non-production time for lunch and breaks).

Automation works tirelessly around the clock. It doesn’t get sick, get

distracted, require vacation time or take breaks. It is reliable and

consistent.

And if demand necessitates a ramping up of your production output without

increasing your production time, automation gives you the opportunity to

produce more quickly-minus the need to invest in additional production

equipment and/or workers.

3. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION IMPROVES QUALITY AND ACCURACY.

Manufacturing automation streamlines repetitive tasks and minimizes margins

of error. Adoption of modern systems has become critical for maximizing Cpk

and alleviating manufacturers’ quality, consistency and waste issues,

manifesting the following outcomes for those who embrace smart solutions.

. Repeatability & Precision:

Especially in the life sciences arena, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare

manufacturing, human error is a big concern. It is essential for these

products to have zero defects because people’s health and lives are at

stake. With the support of automated solutions that make ultimate

repeatability and precision a reality, you can mitigate the risk to both

consumers and the organization at large.

. Product Safety & Viability:

Particularly in the food and beverage industry, production and handling

processes that rely on human workers carry increased risk of introducing

contamination into the environment, which ultimately endangers the final

product. Automated systems minimize human interaction with the product,

thereby lessening the potential for contamination by germs, pathogens or

foreign objects that can result in discarded food, complex recall processes,

loss of consumer trust and legal liability.

. Reduced Waste:

When it comes to applications that involve uniformity and quality, human

error has the potential to incur substantial monetary losses. Consider, for

instance, companies in the faucet industry that utilize workers to fulfill

the polishing process. Because humans, by nature, are prone to making

mistakes, a certain amount of products will bear defective surface finishes

and must be discarded. Automation eliminates this waste.

. Mollified Material Damage:

In industries where expensive materials and equipment are handled by humans,

there’s ample opportunity for error to result in costly damage. Fiber optic

cable, as an example, is extremely fragile and, if mishandled by a worker,

can cost thousands of dollars. There’s also the risk of humans dropping

heavy parts, a mistake that can cause damage to the part itself, expensive

production equipment, or even a workplace injury.

. Unrivaled Skill & Consistency:

Think about the consistent motion required for production processes like

painting and welding. Automation affords a level of technique and uniformity

that humans are simply incapable of matching.

4. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION SUPPORTS SAFETY AND ERGONOMICS.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health

Administration (OSHA), work-related MSDs are among the most frequently

reported causes of lost or restricted work time. MSDs, or musculoskeletal

disorders, affect the muscles, nerves, blood vessels, ligaments and tendons.

Workers in many different industries and occupations can be exposed to risk

factors at work, such as lifting heavy items, bending, reaching overhead,

pushing and pulling heavy loads, working in awkward body postures and

performing the same or similar tasks repetitively. Exposure to these known

risk factors for MSDs increases a worker’s risk of injury.

In production facilities lacking automation, workers may be subjected to

safety and ergonomic concerns such as:

. Physical stress

. Strain

. Overexertion

. Repetitive motion

. Awkward postures

. Heavy lifting

These can cause employees to experience intractable pain, an inability to

work or physical conditions that necessitate medical care and time off-all

of which results in production downtime and higher costs for the

organization. On the other hand, automated solutions improve workplace

safety while optimizing workflow processes.

By creating a more favorable and ergonomic working environment, automation

has the potential to retain talent and limit liability. Safer, less rough

conditions, like those cultivated by replacing certain human-performed tasks

with machine-operated ones, minimize the risk of seeing a revolving door of

workers, the challenge of constantly training new people, the ongoing need

to attract employees for hazardous and undesirable jobs, and the liability

inherent in unsafe surroundings.

5. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION ACCOMMODATES SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FULFILLMENT

DEMANDS.

In the midst of a global pandemic, with its rippling social and economic

impacts, the market for manufacturing automation and industrial robots has

exploded. FANUC, the largest maker of industrial robots in the world, has

seen its volume demands flourish.

Why is this the case? One big reason is the now critical need for

manufacturers to safely space out their workers and limit human interaction.

Anywhere people are working in small, confined or heavily populated spaces,

there’s increased risk for exposure to a contagious virus. And just one

positive test result can lead to production declines or even a complete

shutdown. Manufacturing automation solutions support a reduction in the

manpower needed to occupy these spaces, thereby mitigating the overall risk

of infection.

In addition, there’s automation’s capacity to meet rising fulfillment

demands. Especially with regard to product categories that have skyrocketed

in response to the onset of stay- at-home guidelines and other

pandemic-related nuances, production requirements have amped up for some

manufacturers. Automation provides the platform for meeting increased

demands and tightened turnaround times.

II. THE ROLE OF ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY IN THIS ERA OF DYNAMIC INNOVATION

Robots are already deployed across many segments of the supply chain, and

the industry expects to see an explosion in the number of robots working in

warehouses and DCs as the growth of e-commerce fulfillment continues to

rise. Even before the global pandemic and coinciding shifts in consumer

behavior, decreasing population, and increasing demand, the implementation

of robotics and automation was expected to expand as companies look for ways

to remain productive and competitive.

Once considered a futuristic trend, autonomous robots are quickly becoming

the useful and reliable technology for the logistics industry. Autonomous

mobile robots (AMRs) are proving to be a disruptive robotic solutions

technology that are increasing efficiencies, providing significant cost

savings, and mitigating risks associated with human resources. A variety of

AMRs are currently in use. Some are considered ‘collaborative’ – that is,

designed to work with and around people – and others non-collaborative.”

Additionally, this technology is working in both structured and

non-structured environments, making the implementation more advantageous

across several industries.

6. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION CREATES JOBS AND MINIMIZES RELIANCE ON GLOBAL

OUTSOURCING.

There’s a changing perception of automation occurring among the general

public. The common judgement, particularly after the last recession, used to

be that automation takes jobs away from the American workforce. Now, we’re

starting to see a shift in that mindset.

Yes, automation definitely replaces some of the unskilled labor force. By

leveraging it to keep factories up and running, however, you’re also

sustaining valuable jobs like administrative, human resources, and cleaning

and maintenance, not to mention the skilled workers required to program and

manage all of the new technology. In essence, manufacturing automation has

the potential to create both vast opportunities for employment and a greater

reliance on our own domestic resources.

Remember, the U.S. still has the cheapest and most consistent energy supply.

And the consumer is here. It’s always cheaper to manufacture closer to your

consumer. Manufacturing your product locally, where it is purchased, gives

you a huge competitive advantage in supply chain management. Automation

enables manufacturers to keep production onshore, giving U.S. companies a

competitive edge in the global market.

7. MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION BOOSTS OVERALL PROFITABILITY.

The evolution of manufacturing automation has transformed once difficult,

slow, and hazardous production tasks into remarkably safer and more

productive ones. As automation in manufacturing continues to advance in

sophistication, so do the advantages of leveraging such opportunities in

facilities across the industry. Although the prospect of adopting a

modernized approach to routine operations can seem daunting, the

profitability payoffs are well worth the leap.

Given all of the factors mentioned already, it stands to reason that

automation can produce and get items to your customers more efficiently,

thereby increasing your profit margins- gains that are poised to continue

well into the future. Here’s a more specific breakdown of how some of the

previously highlighted competitive advantages amount to cost savings and

expanded profitability.

. Labor Reduction: With the right automation solution(s), your organization

will require less manpower for its operations, including reduced HR and

overhead costs.

. Machine Utilization: Production numbers tend to drop as workers become

tired or call out, whereas automation has the ability to maintain

consistency throughout any shift, from beginning to end. This means your

line is set to run more efficiently and without the need to replace

equipment as frequently.

. Quality Improvements: With the precision of an automated process, you’re

positioned to produce less scrap or waste, an important measure of cost

savings.

. Ergonomic Savings: Automation minimizes the costly risk of workplace

injury, including time off, workers’ compensation, increased insurance

premiums and potential compliance fines.

. Worker Retention: When automation performs the unfavorable types of tasks

once assigned to human workers, it can foster a more amenable work

environment. Happier employees generally equate to less turnover, which

leads to a more lucrative bottom line.

III. DESIGNING AN AUTOMATION SOLUTION FOR YOUR MANUFACTURING NEEDS

Given the wide span and nature of ways to derive value from automation, it

can be argued that just about any manufacturing operation has the potential

to glean a competitive edge from embracing it. And even though automation

was too expensive for smaller companies to implement some 15-20 years ago,

this has completely changed over time. Now, automation is suited to

organizations of all sizes. As long as you’re seeking to lower cost and

improve efficiency, automation is worth your consideration.

The way in which your company ultimately chooses to leverage automation

should depend largely on your business goals and operational requirements.

Regardless, the opportunities for organizational competitiveness are

immense.

Consider partnering with an integrator who will work to understand and

accommodate your goals before designing an automation system that fully

supports them. Whether you already have detailed specifications for a

project or you’re looking for an expert to develop a plan based on your

cycle times, product information and overall business objectives, an

experienced integrator like Wauseon Machine has the knowledge and expertise

to make your integration a successful one.

