Transforming the Automotive Industry: Zetta Auto Launches

TTTech Auto, the technology leader in automotive safety software, and ZettaScale Technology, the pioneer in pub/sub/query protocol, announced the launch of Zetta Auto. Combining their technology strengths, the two companies are delivering a unified communication platform for the automotive industry, initially focusing on making Serviced-Oriented Architecture (SOA) communication safe, performant and predictable. Extending the scope of the collaboration, Zetta Auto is also paving the way for a much-needed unification across the cloud-to-microcontroller communication continuum.

Unlocking the full capabilities of software-defined vehicles demands a communication solution that is interoperable with automotive frameworks, and allows software and hardware to evolve independently while being performant, predictable and safe. Zetta Auto achieves this by combining the power of Data Distribution Service (DDS), Time Sensitive Networking

(TSN) and Zenoh (pub/sub/query). Through the unified integration of these protocols, Zetta Auto’s capabilities are tailored to the specific needs of the automotive industry, and deliver adaptable communication solutions for both current and future vehicle architectures.

The cutting-edge in-vehicle communication solution, leveraging and extending ZettaScale’s open-core Cyclone DDS, empowers vehicle applications to effortlessly exchange information across a wide range of operating systems, development languages and complex processor architectures and microcontrollers. Seamless interoperability and developer-friendly flexibility are achieved while ensuring predictable quality of service, remarkable throughput and minimal latency. The result is a substantial enhancement to end-to-end vehicle performance and robust networking capabilities, ideally suited for domain-based and zonal electronic/electrical architectures currently being developed.

Zetta Auto empowers car manufacturers to harness the benefits of TSN, facilitating real-time communication within vehicles. This critical feature plays a pivotal role in unlocking the era of software-defined vehicles, enabling seamless software integration, validation and verification through end-to-end communication properties. With the inclusion of the TSN tool suite and integration capabilities, car manufacturers can confidently achieve advanced functionality with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Zetta Auto’s integrated solution for microcontrollers builds on Zenoh Pico, a lightweight implementation of Zenoh, to guarantee minimal CPU and memory usage, resulting in an optimized footprint. It seamlessly integrates with AUTOSAR Classic, simplifying the development process with its included toolchain, and reducing the need for software component modifications.

“With this launch, we are bringing mature technology already proven in other industries to the automotive industry and combining it with time-sensitive networking capabilities,” says Salvador Rodriguez, Head of Product Management at TTTech Auto.

“In this way, we can unleash the potential of DDS for development teams while keeping system integrability under control. Zetta Auto is our first step in making service-oriented architecture a reality in the automotive industry.”

“We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration with TTTech Auto toward a unified end-to-end solution,” says Angelo Corsaro, PhD, CEO/CTO, ZettaScale. “With Zetta Auto, we are truly harnessing the best-in-class technologies to offer the best in-vehicle platform, along with paving the way to next-generation cloud-to-microcontroller communication and data integration.”

Zetta Auto is compatible with MotionWise, TTTech Auto’s Safety Middleware – on the road in millions of vehicles, and enables interoperability with established and standardized software stacks such as Robot Operating System 2 (ROS2) and AUTOSAR. This ensures a smooth and efficient integration experience throughout all development phases, empowering automotive developers with a flexible, versatile and robust solution. In addition, Zetta Auto will be extended with ASIL-D certification for in-vehicle communication in early 2024.

“Together with ZettaScale, we will develop the next industry standard for safety and reliability in the rapidly evolving field of autonomous driving,” says Friedhelm Pickhard, CGO at TTTech Auto. “Zetta Auto is part of a set of software services and tools provided by TTTech Auto to develop vehicle operating systems that meet defined safety and performance standards.

Zetta Auto is now available for automotive innovation projects. Discover more about the capabilities and benefits of Zetta Auto by visiting the website. A downloadable Product Description is available, providing in-depth insights into the product's features and capabilities.

