ROHM’s New RGB Chip LED for Automotive Interiors Minimizes Color Variations Due to Color Mixing

ROHM Semiconductor today announced a new RGB chip LED (SMLVN6RGBFU) ideal

for automotive interiors, such as function and status indicators in

instrument clusters, CID (Center Information Displays) and accent lighting

for footwells and door handles.

In recent years, more driver assistance functions (i.e., automatic speed

control, vehicle distance/white line detection) have been introduced as

vehicles become progressively electronic and sophisticated. As such, the

demand for RGB chip LEDs capable of expressing a range of colors to indicate

operational status in instrument panels and meter clusters is rising. In

addition, there is an increasing need to create a comfortable and luxurious

cabin space with decorative lighting using RGB chip LEDs.

In response, ROHM has developed an RGB chip LED that further minimizes color

variation by precisely controlling the luminous characteristics of the RGB

elements and improving color mixing through in-house device technology.

Generally, developing RGB chip LEDs that emit light at the specified color

requires precise control of the wavelength and brightness of the mounted

red, green, and blue (RGB) elements individually and methods to enhance

color-mixing capability. ROHM has minimized element color variation over

general products by utilizing a vertically integrated production system from

the element fabrication stage – one of ROHM’s strengths. At the same time,

original element color mixing control technology reduces color variations

caused by color mixing that tends to occur in RGB chip LEDs, resulting in

accurate color expression required in automotive interiors. ROHM also

supports detailed color matching tailored to user specifications with the

chromaticity simulation system.

In the future, ROHM will continue to contribute to improving in-vehicle

comfort and safety by developing industry-leading products optimized for

automotive lighting through a quality-first approach.

Chromaticity Simulation System

The SMLVN6RGBFU sets adjustment coefficients for each chromaticity rank

while providing calibration support to bring the color closer to the desired

target. This new RGB chip LED and high-accuracy chromaticity simulation

allows precise color matching.

Application Examples

Indicators for function/status display: Instrument clusters, CID, car

audio/navigation, heater control, etc.

Automotive ambient lighting: Footwells, roof, handles, cup holders, etc.