ROHM’s New RGB Chip LED for Automotive Interiors Minimizes Color Variations Due to Color Mixing

ROHM Semiconductor today announced a new RGB chip LED (SMLVN6RGBFU) ideal
for automotive interiors, such as function and status indicators in
instrument clusters, CID (Center Information Displays) and accent lighting
for footwells and door handles.
In recent years, more driver assistance functions (i.e., automatic speed
control, vehicle distance/white line detection) have been introduced as
vehicles become progressively electronic and sophisticated. As such, the
demand for RGB chip LEDs capable of expressing a range of colors to indicate
operational status in instrument panels and meter clusters is rising. In
addition, there is an increasing need to create a comfortable and luxurious
cabin space with decorative lighting using RGB chip LEDs.
In response, ROHM has developed an RGB chip LED that further minimizes color
variation by precisely controlling the luminous characteristics of the RGB
elements and improving color mixing through in-house device technology.
Generally, developing RGB chip LEDs that emit light at the specified color
requires precise control of the wavelength and brightness of the mounted
red, green, and blue (RGB) elements individually and methods to enhance
color-mixing capability. ROHM has minimized element color variation over
general products by utilizing a vertically integrated production system from
the element fabrication stage – one of ROHM’s strengths. At the same time,
original element color mixing control technology reduces color variations
caused by color mixing that tends to occur in RGB chip LEDs, resulting in
accurate color expression required in automotive interiors. ROHM also
supports detailed color matching tailored to user specifications with the
chromaticity simulation system.
In the future, ROHM will continue to contribute to improving in-vehicle
comfort and safety by developing industry-leading products optimized for
automotive lighting through a quality-first approach.
Chromaticity Simulation System
The SMLVN6RGBFU sets adjustment coefficients for each chromaticity rank
while providing calibration support to bring the color closer to the desired
target. This new RGB chip LED and high-accuracy chromaticity simulation
allows precise color matching.
Application Examples
Indicators for function/status display: Instrument clusters, CID, car
audio/navigation, heater control, etc.
Automotive ambient lighting: Footwells, roof, handles, cup holders, etc.