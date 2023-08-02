Humanetics and Mcity Announce Collaborative Partnership to Advance Active Safety Testing

Humanetics and Mcity are collaborating to spearhead mobility innovation by

providing access to leading-edge active safety testing technologies at the

University of Michigan’s Mcity Test Facility for joint development of

advanced software and robots for new mobility applications.

These tools will make it easier for commercial and academic researchers at

the Mcity Test Facility to conduct comprehensive and accurate evaluations of

emerging autonomous and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

technologies.

“By combining the resources and expertise of Humanetics and Mcity, this

partnership will accelerate the development and deployment of connected and

automated vehicle technologies,” said Mark Westen, president, Humanetics

Safety. “This relationship will contribute to ongoing efforts focused on

creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

Humanetics will provide Mcity with a variety of its Active Safety robotic

test platforms, which can mimic a range of road users – such as pedestrians,

bicyclists, motorbikes and children. In addition, Humanetics will provide

training services and TrackBase Connect, a holistic software solution to

help manage complex test scenarios and co-ordinate the execution of the

different vehicles, traffic lights and pedestrian platforms on the proving

ground.

“A major goal of the partnership is to fully integrate Humanetics’ dynamic

test system into the Mcity Test Facility environment, which will simplify

test setup and support running complex tests more quickly and easily,” said

Mcity Managing Director Greg McGuire.

“The most critical part of testing automated systems is safely dealing with

other people on the roads – in cars, trucks, buses, on bikes, etc., – and

how they use our road network,” McGuire said. “That’s what Humanetics is

good at and that’s where we need to be innovative as a state and as a

country if we’re going to improve road safety more broadly.

Last year, traffic deaths fell slightly in Michigan but remained stubbornly

high at more than 1,100, representing a 15% increase since 2018, according

to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. The National Highway

Transportation Safety Administration’s latest projection for 2022 fatalities

estimated that more than 42,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, down

less than 1% compared to 2021.

McGuire said Humanetics’ robots will also be incorporated into Mcity’s

Safety Assessment Program, a two-part protocol for testing the safety of

automated vehicles before widespread deployment on public roads. The Safety

Assessment Program exemplifies the kind of testing that could be conducted

using Mcity 2.0. Mcity is adding digital infrastructure to the physical

infrastructure of the Mcity Test Facility to create Mcity 2.0, a

cloud-based, augmented reality test bed for connected and automated vehicles

that will be available to academic researchers nationwide. The National

Science Foundation is funding the work.

In addition, the robots could be used inside the Mcity Test Facility to

explore infrastructure safety applications as they relate to cities of the

future.

As part of their collaboration, Humanetics will become an affiliate member

of Mcity, a public-private mobility research partnership led by U-M that

funds academic research and works with partners to deploy mobility

innovations in addition to operating the Mcity Test Facility.

Mark Westen said, “Humanetics and Mcity are excited about the potential

impact of their collaboration on the future of connected and automated

vehicles. By working together, we are committed to advancing the boundaries

of safety testing and supporting the adoption of innovative technologies

that will shape the transportation landscape for decades to come.”

